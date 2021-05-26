





Article content The doctor in charge of Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) North Zone is optimistic vaccinations will continue rising in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area, which is seeing vaccinations rates lag behind the provincial average. As of Wednesday, only 42.4 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents and 29.7 per cent of rural residents have had at least one vaccine dose. Across Alberta, the average is 58.3 per cent. The Alberta government is basing its three-staged reopening plan on vaccinations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. North Zone doctor optimistic local vaccinates rates will continue rising; 870 cases in RMWB Back to video Dr. Kathryn Koliaska, the North Zone’s medical officer of health for AHS, said in an interview that some age groups have only recently been able to book appointments. She also said some people working on a shift schedule could be having trouble with booking vaccine appointments. Mayor Don Scott has also heard this complaint from people, including shift workers. He also urged AHS to return the drop-in approach to vaccinations at MacDonald Island Park.

Article content “The other locations where you can just drop in I think are having a much bigger pickup,” he said. “If MacDonald Island could start having drop-in I think that would make a lot more sense, then they’re going to get a lot more pickup.” Scott also said the numbers are skewed because 8,600 oilsands workers have been vaccinated at their workplaces. Alberta Health records active cases, recoveries, deaths and vaccinations based on a person’s residency. Because thousands of oilsands workers are not residents of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area, they are not included in most local statistics on the virus. This does not take away from the fact that more residents need to get vaccinated for the region to get out of COVID-19’s third wave, said Scott. “It’s the key to reopening,” he said. “It’s just such an important thing for our region.” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said there is still “quite a high demand” for vaccines in the province. She said it is difficult to determine how vaccine hesitancy or appointment availability impacts different age groups. “We’ve only been able to offer vaccine to those younger age groups for a couple of weeks as opposed to many of the other age groups who’ve had the opportunity to book appointments for many months now,” she said. For people who are hesitant of vaccines, Koliaska said the vaccines have undergone rigorous safety and development procedures. “They work, they’re safe. They protect your own heath, as well as the health of your family, your friends and your community,” she said.

Article content Earlier on Wednesday, the Alberta government announced most health restrictions will be lifted when at least 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one vaccine dose. Premier Jason Kenney says this milestone could come by late June or early July if current vaccination rates hold steady. “Today, we are truly near the end of this thing. We’re leaving the darkest days of the pandemic behind and stepping into the warm light of summer with Alberta’s open-for-summer plan,” Kenney said at a Wednesday press conference. “If you don’t like the current restrictions—and who does—the best thing you can do to end them is to get vaccinated.” lbeamish@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 26: All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine

225,424 people have had COVID-19: 10,953 active cases, 212,273 recoveries.

390 new cases in past 24 hours.

548 people in hospital, including 157 people in ICUs.

Six COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,198.

5,979 people tested in past 24 hours.

2,578,577 vaccine doses administered: 49.7 per cent has at least one dose, 8 per cent fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 838 active cases (10 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

5,572 recoveries (132 new recoveries).

Eight residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported May 24. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 67.2%, (490 people)

60-74: 66.6%, (4,564 people)

40-59: 61.2%, (14,134 people)

20-39: 42.1%, (11,870 people)

12-19: 39.4%, (2,681 people)

All ages: 42.4%, (33,869 people)

60-74: 7.3%, (501 people)

40-59: 3.5%, (810 people)

20-39: 2.4%, (678 people)

12-19: 0.3%, (18 people)

All ages: 2.9%, (2,342 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 32 active cases (no new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

260 recoveries (six new recoveries) in rural areas.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)

60-74: 53.8%, (273 people)

40-59: 43.8%, (510 people)

20-39: 24.6%, (287 people)

12-19: 17.7%, (83 people)

All ages: 29.7%, (1,218 people)

60-74: 21.1%, (107 people)

40-59: 7.9%, (92 people)

20-39: 3.6%, (42 people)

12-19: 0.4%, (2 people)

All ages: 7.1%, (292 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Ecole McTavish Public High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)

Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases)

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases) RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Birch Mountain Enterprises

Brandt Tractor

Canadian Natural Albian

Canadian Natural Horizon

Canadian Natural Jackfish

Centre of Hope

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal

Civeo Athabasca

Civeo Lynx Lodge

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

North Star Ford

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre

Safeway

Salvation Army Shelter

Suncor Base Plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River

Sunshine Community Day Home

Syncrude Aurora

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Wapasu Creek Lodge

Walmart

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre

