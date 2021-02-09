No injuries following Gregoire house fire, but home likely 'a total loss'

Vincent McDermott
Feb 09, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Fort McMurray firefighters battle a house fire in Gregoire on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

There were no injuries reported following a Monday house fire in Gregoire, but the home itself is likely damaged beyond repair.

The Fort McMurray Fire Department sent crews to a burning mobile home on Greenway Place at 11:36 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found smoking coming from the windows. The situation was brought under control at 1:07 p.m.

Damage to the home was significant, said municipal spokesperson Greg Bennett, and the building “is likely a total loss.” Nearby homes were not damaged. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

