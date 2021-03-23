New date for Arctic Winter Games announced by March 31, will likely be in 2023

A new date for the Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games will be announced by March 31, although games’ co-chair Melissa Blake said the date will likely be in 2023.

Blake’s comments were made as council passed unanimously a budget of nearly $13.6 million for the Arctic Winter Games. The budget includes $4 million from the municipality’s Emerging Issues Reserve, two federal grants worth nearly $2.6 million, and a provincial grant of $1.8 million.

But, a revised budget will need to be presented to council once a new date for the games is announced. The games will continue after the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) delayed them because of COVID-19 concerns. They were to be held between March 6 and 12, 2022.

“I’m not ever prepared to let COVID-19 defeat us in this community and I’m glad that it’s just been postponed, not cancelled,” said Mayor Don Scott.

The municipality’s financial services department says the delay will be costly, but an estimated amount will be made once a date is set.