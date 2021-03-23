New date for Arctic Winter Games announced by March 31, will likely be in 2023
Article content
A new date for the Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games will be announced by March 31, although games’ co-chair Melissa Blake said the date will likely be in 2023.
Blake’s comments were made as council passed unanimously a budget of nearly $13.6 million for the Arctic Winter Games. The budget includes $4 million from the municipality’s Emerging Issues Reserve, two federal grants worth nearly $2.6 million, and a provincial grant of $1.8 million.
New date for Arctic Winter Games announced by March 31, will likely be in 2023 Back to video
But, a revised budget will need to be presented to council once a new date for the games is announced. The games will continue after the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) delayed them because of COVID-19 concerns. They were to be held between March 6 and 12, 2022.
“I’m not ever prepared to let COVID-19 defeat us in this community and I’m glad that it’s just been postponed, not cancelled,” said Mayor Don Scott.
The municipality’s financial services department says the delay will be costly, but an estimated amount will be made once a date is set.
Advertisement
Article content
“Several steps are being taken to reduce current expenditures but there is still a need to continue with planning and maintaining plans already in place,” reads a report from the municipality’s financial services department. “Therefore, there will still be ongoing expenses.”
Another $1 million in the Emerging Issues Reserve has been set aside for potential costs for restarting operations, subject to council’s approval. Financial services says this amount ensures a smooth transition to an active operating group, since it matches how much has already been spent on the games since 2019.
Co-chair Nicole Bourque-Bouchier says the games committee is operating on a “skeleton staff” beginning April 30.
Once the games begin, nearly 2,000 athletes, coaches and cultural delegates will arrive from northern Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and the Nunavik region covering northern Quebec. Athletes from parts of Norway, Finland and Russia will also compete.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com