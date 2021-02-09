Nearly half of U.K. COVID-19 variants in Alberta not connected to travel; 59 COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray

Vincent McDermott, Jeff Labine
Feb 09, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  5 minute read
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Nearly half of the COVID-19 United Kingdom variant cases recorded in Alberta have no connections to travel, warns the province’s chief medical officer of health.

The province reported 25 additional cases of the U.K. variant on Monday, bringing the total to 96.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw during Monday’s COVID-19 update said 46 of those cases are not linked to any kind of travel. She added that Alberta continues to test widely for the variants and currently the province’s capacity to screen positive tests exceeds the number of new cases being identified.

“Whether or not the variant stream becomes a dominate strain depends, of course, on our collective adherence to the public health measures,” Hinshaw said. “We’re seeing on average less than a half a percentage of our cases on any given day coming from variant strains. It is concerning that we’re finding more of them in the community without links to travel but some of these are linked to each other.”

As of Friday, there have been seven cases of the variant first identified in South Africa.

Hinshaw said the province is taking measures to stay on top of the variants, including having an experienced contact tracing team dedicated to the task, double testing close contacts and taking additional isolation measures. She acknowledged there have been cases of the variants in hospitals but wasn’t able to provide any numbers.

“At the moment, it’s not clear whether there does need to be any additional precautions put in place in an acute care setting because the current precautions and the requirements for how to manage cases are quite high,” Hinshaw said. “Of course, we’re looking to see if anywhere in the published literature there is any need to make adjustments.”

She said there have been no reported cases of the variants spreading in schools or at meat processing plants.

The province reported 269 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 6,196. Five additional deaths raise the death toll to 1,710. There are 432 people in hospital with the virus, 76 of those are in intensive care. More than 6,180 people were tested on Sunday, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent.

Hospitalizations are one metric the province is using to gauge whether or not to loosen more public health measures. The four-step strategy started on Monday with Step 1, which allows restaurants to offer in-dining services again.

Hinshaw said the province will be watching not just the hospitalization numbers but also other metrics such as the number of new cases and the infection rate.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 8:   

  • 127,036 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. 
  • Of those cases, 119,130 people have recovered, or 93.7 per cent of all cases. 
  • 269 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,196. 
  • 432 people are in hospital, with 76 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • One new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,710. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes
  • 6,184 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 
  • To date, 3,250,517 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,775,475 people. 
  • 1,973 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 120,357 doses have been administered, 28,991 people are fully immunized with both doses. 
  • 58 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services. 
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine. 

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:    

  • Two new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 59. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Seven new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,657.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:    

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total at five cases.
  • No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 135.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:   

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close. 
  • An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school. 
  • An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:    

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.