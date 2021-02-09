Nearly half of U.K. COVID-19 variants in Alberta not connected to travel; 59 COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray

Article content
Nearly half of the COVID-19 United Kingdom variant cases recorded in Alberta have no connections to travel, warns the province’s chief medical officer of health.
The province reported 25 additional cases of the U.K. variant on Monday, bringing the total to 96.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw during Monday’s COVID-19 update said 46 of those cases are not linked to any kind of travel. She added that Alberta continues to test widely for the variants and currently the province’s capacity to screen positive tests exceeds the number of new cases being identified.
“Whether or not the variant stream becomes a dominate strain depends, of course, on our collective adherence to the public health measures,” Hinshaw said. “We’re seeing on average less than a half a percentage of our cases on any given day coming from variant strains. It is concerning that we’re finding more of them in the community without links to travel but some of these are linked to each other.”