Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally defended the province’s Canadian Energy Centre as critical for Alberta’s recovery during a Wednesday speech at the Oil Sands Trade Show in Fort McMurray.

In his speech, which was originally to be delivered by Premier Jason Kenney, Nally described the criticisms of the so-called “war room” and its $30 million budget as the “opposition’s talking points.”

Nally defends energy 'war room,' hypes Alberta's economic future in trade show speech

“For the first time in the province’s history, we had a government that said not only will we stand up and fight for energy, we will back it up with a $30-million fund,” he said. “I’m not apologizing for the war room because the war room is getting out the message and standing up for our number one industry in this country.”

The Canadian Energy Centre was founded as a provincial government corporation in late 2019 as part of a “fight back” government strategy.

Shortly after COVID-19 restrictions began in March 2020, the province cut roughly 90 per cent of the agency’s $30-million annual budget. Paid advertising campaigns and work with contractors stopped. The provincial budget released in February restored funding to around $12 million.

But the polarizing organization is ready to relaunch its campaigns. An August request for proposals is soliciting pitches for “building a social movement” supporting the industry.

“Even the most conservative estimates project the world will depend on oil and gas for decades to come. We need to defend that,” said Nally. “Alberta’s oilsands have a path to a bright future.”

The effectiveness of the Calgary-based centre has been questioned by critics, especially after the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. NDP energy critic Marlin Schmidt argued the new campaigns were the wrong approach to diversifying Alberta’s economy.