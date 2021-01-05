Article content
Councillor Verna Murphy is considering running for mayor in the upcoming October election, while former mayor Melissa Blake is open to returning as a councillor. Mayor Don Scott and most of the incumbent councillors are undecided about running again.
During a Monday interview, Blake said she has no plans to run for mayor. Blake served as mayor between 2004 and 2017, after first serving as a councillor between 1998 and 2004.
Murphy considering mayoral run, Blake open to councillor seat, most of council undecided
“I feel I have put in all the service time that I was able to in the mayor’s position and I would never look at that as a run again,” she said. “But, the community is still something that I’m passionate about and it’s not impossible that you would see a run for council at some point in the future.”
Murphy said she will likely run for mayor, but wants to discuss the idea with her family in person. She also said she has been asked to run for mayor by many voters, community groups and business leaders in recent months.