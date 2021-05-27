Municipal seniors strategy focusing on housing, transportation and social inclusion

Concerns included the quality of streets and sidewalks, availability of public washrooms, transportation and housing. The report also found many seniors and people with mobile disabilities felt they were excluded from recreational opportunities and had few employment options. An accessibility audit of the region is also scheduled to begin in 2022.

The plan is based off a 2017 municipal needs assessment on seniors, said Henry Hunter, chair of the Advisory Committee on Aging (ACOA). Rural and Indigenous communities had the biggest service gaps, he said, although many needs were found across the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

The Wood Buffalo Age Friendly Work Plan, presented to council on Tuesday evening, focuses on needs such as housing, transportation, health care, social and civil participation, employment, and other community supports.

Council has approved a plan supporting the socioeconomic needs of seniors during the next three years.

Councillor Phil Meagher agreed the municipality should find ways to support social inclusion of seniors, including volunteer opportunities in the community.

“It doesn’t have to be a major thing, but just to make them feel that they are a part, and they always will be a part, of the community,” said Meagher.

Councillor Jane Stroud said challenges with high-speed internet in rural communities means some seniors and elders have trouble learning about what opportunities and services available to them.

This includes a St. Aiden’s Society program that helps seniors get groceries or go to appointments. This program is in partnership with Drive Happiness. A SMART bus program also offers transportation options.

“There are instances where services and supports are available, but we’re communicating them in a way that doesn’t reach the seniors,” said Linda Mywaart, vice chair of ACOA. “So that’s one for us to hold front and centre as well, even with the work that we do.”

The committee’s membership is expanding from seven to nine members, adding a representative from St. Aidan’s Society and another who is Indigenous.

Mywaart said the region is seeing progress, noting the Willow Square long-term care centre is almost ready to begin welcoming people. She also said the Snow Angel’s program, which arranges for volunteers to shovel walkways for seniors and people with mobility issues, helped 87 homes this past winter.

“I look forward to being in this community where we have supports for seniors, that they are a recognized priority in our community,” she said.

