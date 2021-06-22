





Article content Council has unanimously voted to repeal the municipal mask bylaw, which has been in place since Oct. 26. However the Alberta-wide face mask order that began in December remains. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Tuesday face coverings will continue to be mandatory in acute and continuing care settings, as well as on public transit and in taxis or rideshare cars. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Municipal mask bylaw repealed but province-wide order remains, council approves vaccination campaign Back to video “I’m a firm believer that this mask bylaw overstepped our bounds, I still believe it oversteps our bounds. I will be voting to rescind it,” said Councillor Sheila Lalonde, who opposed the mask order from the start. “I’m just having a little moment here because I didn’t agree with it to begin with.” Council also heard two written submissions in support of ending the mask bylaw. Delegates argued the mandate intrudes on people’s lives and that it had harmful affects, such as causing stress and anxiety.

Article content Councillor Verna Murphy, who also voted against the mask bylaw in October, worried about the impacts lifting the mask order could have on rural communities with lagging vaccination rates. She was also concerned people would forget most of the province-wide mask order won’t be lifted until Canada Day. “I’m also hoping that the general population, the public will still be respectful of each other if people choose to wear a mask, if that’s what makes them comfortable,” she said. When the mask bylaw was voted on in October, it was opposed by councillors Jeff Peddle—who originally proposed the mask ban motion in September—and Keith McGrath, Murphy and Lalonde. Mayor Don Scott and councillors Mike Allen, Krista Balsom, Bruce Inglis, Phil Meagher, Jane Stroud and Claris Voyageur supported the mask bylaw. Photo by Vince Mcdermott / Vince Mcdermott/Today Staff Council approves vaccination campaign Council approved $75,000 in funding and $25,000 of advertising on municipal assets to support boosting vaccination numbers in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. The campaign is a partnership between Suncor Energy and the non-profit 19 to Zero. The motion passed 9-1, with Lalonde opposed. Balsom excused herself from the debate because of a conflict of interest. Suncor has been offering COVID-19 shots to employees and contractors, but is eager to boost vaccination rates as many oilsands companies begin maintenance work originally scheduled for the spring. The third wave of COVID-19 forced most companies to delay that work to the summer. Campaign costs are estimated to range between $477,000 and $615,000.

Article content Linda Ollivier, the municipality’s director of financial services, told council that the municipality has spent approximately $120,000 supporting vaccination clinics at MacDonald Island Park. This does not include wages for bylaw officers. “We’ve seen the results, whether it be in Montgomery, whether it be at the Cargill plant and we thought the time has passed for passive encouragement,” said Scott Wenger, director of government relations with Suncor. Lalonde said she was concerned about the campaign’s effectiveness because it is not scheduled to begin until August. Municipal communications director Matthew Harrison said the campaign must research and engage with communities on the best ways to reach people who have not been vaccinated. Time would also be needed to develop the marketing. As of Tuesday, there are 43 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and three active cases in the region’s rural areas. In Fort McMurray, 63.1 per cent of eligible residents have gotten their first vaccine dose and 19 per cent have been fully immunized. Vaccine rates are lower in the rural communities, with 43.6 per cent of eligible residents have gotten their first vaccine dose and 21 per cent have been fully immunized. Jody Butz, fire chief and executive director of emergency management, told council Alberta Health Services is planning to run mobile vaccination clinics in Anzac, Janvier, Fort McKay and Conklin. More details are expected in the near future.

Article content Wenger said the campaign’s goal is to reduce vaccine hesitancy. Wenger and many councillors said they are concerned about the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 as more restrictions ease but vaccination rates plateau. Both Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, acknowledged in May there could be localized COVID-19 outbreaks in communities with low vaccination numbers. “We could be in for a bit of a longer haul here on this disease, it’s not going to end on July 1,” said Inglis. “Nothing would be worse than seeing us closing schools again in September because we could not get the people out to be vaccinated.” – With files from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

