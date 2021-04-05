Multiple Fort McMurray schools report COVID-19 cases and variants over long weekend
Multiple public and Catholic schools in Fort McMurray are reporting new COVID-19 cases following the Easter long weekend, with several schools in both divisions reporting variant cases.
The Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) has 12 new cases across four schools, including seven variant cases. The Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD) has eight cases including four variants.
Ecole Dickinsfield has seven new cases, including five COVID-19 variants. Fort McMurray Composite High School and Fort McMurray Islamic School each have two new COVID-19 cases, with one each being a variant. One new case has also been reported at Fort McMurray Christian School.
FMPSD Superintendent Jennifer Turner said in a Monday evening statement that the cases are linked to sources outside the school division.
At FMCSD, someone connected to Holy Trinity Catholic High School tested positive for a COVID-19 variant. Elsie Yanik Catholic School reported three new COVID-19 cases, two of which are variants. Sister Mary Phillip School, Father Turcotte School, St. Anne School and Father Beauregard School each reported one new COVID-19 case.
FMCSD switched Grades 10 to 12 students at Father Mercredi School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School to online learning last month. In both cases, the division said too many staff members were quarantining.
Both school divisions ask that they be notified if a child is quarantining or has tested positive for the virus. Families are also being reminded to follow public health orders and to not send children to class if they show any symptoms.
Earlier on Monday, Fort McMurray reported 165 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. There are currently 314 active cases in Fort McMurray, setting a record for active cases since the pandemic began last March.
– With files from Vincent McDermott
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly indicated Ecole McTavish reported seven cases. This was in error and has been corrected. The Today apologizes for the error.