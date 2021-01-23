Most items collected from local recycling program since 2018 dumped in landfill

Laura Beamish
Jan 23, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A pile of scrapped refrigerators is visible at the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Landfill, in Fort McMurray Alta. on Thursday June 16, 2016. Photo by David Bloom ORG XMIT: POS1607121423477802

Problems with the global recycling industry and materials not properly sorted meant only 32 per cent of the 1,656 tonnes of items tossed into home blue bins actually went to recycling facilities last year.

The amount jumps to 4,900 tonnes when the seven public recycling depots in Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek are included, as well as the municipal transfer stations in Janvier and Conklin, and the public drop-off at the landfill itself. It is not known how much recycling dumped at these sites were thrown out.

These results are consistent with previous years, even though COVID-19 concerns made the municipality briefly ask people to stop separating garbage and recycling between March and July.

In 2019, 36 per cent of 2,308 tonnes of recyclables was sold to recycling facilities, while that number was 24 per cent of 2,285 tonnes in 2018.

“This number may seem low, and we would like to see this number increase,” said municipal spokesperson Greg Bennett in an email. “A significant amount of the materials received from curbside collection arrives at our sorting facility soiled or not cleaned properly.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Another major factor is because China stopped accepting most of the world’s paper and plastic waste on Dec. 31, 2017.

Until then, China imported more recyclables for its manufacturing industry. Environmental concerns and more domestic waste from a growing middle class forced China to bring stricter protocols on what recyclables it would accept.

This effectively banned most recycling imports. Purchasers scrambled to find new markets for papers and plastics tossed into the world’s blue bins.

Many communities responded by hoarding recyclables until buyers could be found. Other communities, including Fort McMurray, dumped the recyclables into landfills.

“Our Solid Waste Services team is continually working to seek out and secure new markets for our recycling materials,” said Bennett. “When residents continue to recycle all material, it allows for a seamless transition for processing and shipping to a new market.”

Ideally, recyclables that are processed and sorted in Fort McMurray are sold on the open market. This helps local governments recover costs.

The municipality could not say how hard changes to the global recycling industry hurt revenues, but Calgary reported last year that revenues from selling recyclables dropped 60 per cent after peaking in 2017.

Items collected from curbside recycling arrives at the Fort McMurray landfill in this January 2021 supplied image from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Even before the world’s recycling crisis began, there were limits on what Fort McMurray could process. Materials contaminated with non-recyclable material or food are sent to landfills, for instance.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The municipality still sends mixed paper and cardboards to Edmonton, and drink containers go to a local container recycler. But the community’s location means sending low-value items to facilities in Edmonton, Calgary and British Columbia often come with a financial loss.

“We always attempt to recycle the material we receive,” said Bennett. “This market fluctuates and there are often factors out of our control that dictate what types of recyclables can be sold back to market.”

Recycling is still prioritized by the municipality, said Bennett, and sorting recyclables is still important for the community.

The municipality plans to launch educational campaigns on how to sort and sanitize recyclables.

Late last year, the municipality secured a new market for single-use plastics, saving items that would have previously gone to landfills. This includes laundry detergent jugs, shampoo bottles and some toys.

In 2019, the municipality began reviewing local landfill management and is working on a new Solid Waste Master Plan. This updated plan is expected to find more efficient ways to process recyclables and garbage.

-With files from Bill Kaufmann

lbeamish@postmedia.com