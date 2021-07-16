More than half of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Fort McMurray are fully vaccinated

Laura Beamish
Jul 16, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
People outside the Suncor Community Leisure Centre at MacDonald Island Park, where a COVID-19 vaccination site is held, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
People outside the Suncor Community Leisure Centre at MacDonald Island Park, where a COVID-19 vaccination site is held, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

COVID-19 vaccine rates are continuing to rise in Fort McMurray, as 50.7 per cent of people eligible for the vaccine have been fully vaccinated. At least one dose has been given to 67 per cent of people eligible.

Story continues below

In Wood Buffalo’s rural areas 35.3 per cent of people eligible have been fully vaccinated, while 48.4 per cent of people eligible have had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have gotten at least one dose and 57.9 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully immunized.

As of Friday, there are five active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and one active case in the rural areas. There are 579 active cases across the province.

lbeamish@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported July 16:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • Five active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,675 recoveries.
  • 16 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 18. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 77.4%, (518 people)
    60-74: 78.3%, (5,042 people)
    40-59: 74%, (17,064 people)
    20-39: 58%, (16,550 people)
    12-19: 65.3%, (4,387 people)
    12+: 67%, (43,823 people)
    All ages: 55.2%, (43,823 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    775+: 72.8%, (487 people)
    60-74: 67.9%, (4,378 people)
    40-59: 59.1%, (13,622 people)
    20-39: 40.4%, (11,510 people)
    12-19: 45.1%, (3,031 people)
    12+: 50.7%, (33,164 people)
    All ages: 41.8%, (33,164 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • One active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 325 recoveries.
  • One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death was reported on June 20. Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
    60-74: 62.5%, (301 people)
    40-59: 54.9%, (638 people)
    20-39: 36.8%, (430 people)
    12-19: 41.4%, (191 people)
    12+: 48.4%, (1,636 people)
    All ages: 40.3%, (1,636 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 57.2%, (58 people)
    60-74: 53.4%, (257 people)
    40-59: 41.5%, (483 people)
    20-39: 24.2%, (283 people)
    12-19: 23.2%, (107 people)
    12+: 35.3%, (1,191 people)
    All ages: 29.3%, (1,191 people)

RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:                   

RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:                    

Latest National Stories

News Near Fort McMurray

This Week in Flyers