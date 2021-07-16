More than half of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Fort McMurray are fully vaccinated
Article content
COVID-19 vaccine rates are continuing to rise in Fort McMurray, as 50.7 per cent of people eligible for the vaccine have been fully vaccinated. At least one dose has been given to 67 per cent of people eligible.
Article content
In Wood Buffalo’s rural areas 35.3 per cent of people eligible have been fully vaccinated, while 48.4 per cent of people eligible have had at least one dose.
Meanwhile, 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have gotten at least one dose and 57.9 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully immunized.
Meanwhile, 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have gotten at least one dose and 57.9 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully immunized.
As of Friday, there are five active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and one active case in the rural areas. There are 579 active cases across the province.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported July 16:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 232,676 people have had COVID-19: 579 active cases, 2,314 deaths, 229,783 recoveries.
- 110 people in hospital, including 28 people in ICUs.
- 4,980,821 vaccine doses administered: 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 57.9 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Five active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,675 recoveries.
- 16 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 18. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 77.4%, (518 people)
60-74: 78.3%, (5,042 people)
40-59: 74%, (17,064 people)
20-39: 58%, (16,550 people)
12-19: 65.3%, (4,387 people)
12+: 67%, (43,823 people)
All ages: 55.2%, (43,823 people)
- People fully immunized: 775+: 72.8%, (487 people)
60-74: 67.9%, (4,378 people)
40-59: 59.1%, (13,622 people)
20-39: 40.4%, (11,510 people)
12-19: 45.1%, (3,031 people)
12+: 50.7%, (33,164 people)
All ages: 41.8%, (33,164 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- One active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 325 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death was reported on June 20. Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 62.5%, (301 people)
40-59: 54.9%, (638 people)
20-39: 36.8%, (430 people)
12-19: 41.4%, (191 people)
12+: 48.4%, (1,636 people)
All ages: 40.3%, (1,636 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 57.2%, (58 people)
60-74: 53.4%, (257 people)
40-59: 41.5%, (483 people)
20-39: 24.2%, (283 people)
12-19: 23.2%, (107 people)
12+: 35.3%, (1,191 people)
All ages: 29.3%, (1,191 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- MEG Energy
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Syncrude Aurora