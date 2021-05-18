More than half of eligible Albertans get first vaccine dose, sixth Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19
Article content
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said at her Tuesday press conference more than half of Albertans over the age of 12 have had at least one vaccine dose. Out of 2,243,969 COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 42.8 per cent of Albertans have at lease one dose and 7.4 per cent of people are fully vaccinated.
“This is a significant feat and something we should all be proud of,” said Hinshaw. “It is further proof that we are getting closer to the end and things are getting better.”
More than half of eligible Albertans get first vaccine dose, sixth Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19 Back to video
The Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce is placing its first orders for rapid COVID-19 testing kits tomorrow. Spokesperson Stuart McIntosh said all businesses and community non-profits can apply, even if they are not a member of the organization. Applications for the first orders are due at the end of the day tomorrow.
The program is a partnership between the Alberta government and the Alberta Chambers of Commerce. Participants must tell the chamber of commerce every week how many tests were performed and their results. This information will be shared with Alberta Health.
Advertisement
Article content
Premier Jason Kenney said at a Monday press conference the province is developing a summer reopening plan that takes vaccination rates and hospitalization numbers into account.
COVID-19 claims sixth Fort McMurray resident
A sixth Fort McMurray resident has died from COVID-19. Information about the deceased was not released by Alberta Health because of privacy issues.
The last death was reported April 27. All local case numbers are based on residency, so the number of transient workers living outside the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area that have died from COVID-19 is not reflected in local numbers.
The death comes at a time when the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
As of Sunday, there were 44 people fighting the virus in local hospitals, including 11 people using all available ICU beds. The hospital has 122 in-patient care beds. Meanwhile, at least five people have been transferred from Fort McMurray to hospitals in Edmonton because of local pressures from COVID-19. Alberta’s ICUs are treating more people than they ever have.
Fort McMurray still leading Alberta for COVID-19 spread
Fort McMurray continues leading Alberta for COVID-19 spread, although numbers are dropping. The rural areas are third for COVID-19 spread.
There are 1,326 cases in Fort McMurray and 6 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,386 cases.
There are 29 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,669.6 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,478.5 cases per 100,000 people.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 18:
- All Albertans as young as 12 qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 219,682 people have had COVID-19: 20,013 active cases, 198,394 recoveries.
- 877 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 691 people in hospital, with 187 people in ICUs.
- Four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,152.
- 8,100 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,243,969 vaccine doses administered; 42.8 per cent has at least one dose, 7.4 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,326 active cases (62 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 4,729 recoveries (136 new recoveries).
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 34.2 per cent (27,314 people)
- People fully immunized: 1.9 per cent (1,539 people)
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Six people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 60 active cases (three new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 220 recoveries (five new recoveries) in rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 24.2 per cent (992 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 5.4 per cent (221 people)
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Elsie Yanik School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre