More than 29% of Fort McMurray has at least one vaccine dose, but hospitalizations rising; 1,589 cases in RMWB
More than 29 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly tripling the 10 per cent of residents reported by Alberta Health on April 23. Numbers for the rural communities were not available at deadline. The jump is attributed to the easing of local vaccine age limits ahead of the rest of the province because of high COVID-19 numbers.
Mayor Don Scott said the low turnout was because the RMWB’s younger population did not qualify for a vaccine unless they were immunocompromised or worked in specific priority fields. Vaccine eligibility dropped for the RMWB to anyone born in 1991 on April 28. On May 3, it was again lowered to anyone who was at least 18. All Albertans as young as 12 now qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19’s high spread in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is being felt in local health care. There are 43 people fighting COVID-19 at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC), said Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Kerry Williamson. This includes 10 people treated in intensive care.
The hospital’s normal acute capacity is 107 beds, including six for the ICU. AHS has expanded to 122 beds, including 11 for the ICU.
Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said community vaccine numbers will be included in daily updates starting Monday.
Mayor, fire chief want more local COVID-19 data
Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with municipal leaders tonight, said McMillan.
In a Wednesday morning interview, Mayor Don Scott said he has felt health authorities need to share more information with local leaders regarding hospitalizations, vaccine numbers and what specific factors are driving COVID-19’s local spread. These frustrations were shared by Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz at a Tuesday council meeting.
“We see that an approach is being taken by the province that is what I’d described as a universal approach,” said Scott. “Obviously the decisions are provincial, but we want to make sure that we understand what’s happening, especially if we’re expected to somehow weigh in on these decisions.”
Chamber of commerce distributing rapid COVID-19 tests
The Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce is also participating in a program that gets rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to local businesses and community non-profits.
The program is a partnership between the Alberta government and the Alberta Chambers of Commerce. Membership with the chamber of commerce is not a requirement for the program. Participants will have to tell their local chamber of commerce every week how many tests were performed and their results. This information will be shared with Alberta Health.
More details about the program, including how to order the kits and when they will arrive in Fort McMurray, will be announced in the near future.
Fort McMurray leading Alberta for per capita COVID-19 spread
Fort McMurray is again leading Alberta for per capita spread per 100,000 people, while the rural areas are second. Fort McMurray also leads rural Alberta for active cases and workplace outbreaks. Community numbers are based on residency and do not include commuters.
There are 1,515 cases in Fort McMurray and 74 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,589 active cases. Red Deer follows with 858 active cases, or 806.4 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 28 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and six schools with between two and four COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces are based in the rural hamlets.
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,907.6 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,823.4 cases per 100,000 people. Lac La Biche County is third with 1,822.1 cases per 100,000 people, or 184 active cases.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
lbeamish@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 12:
- All Albertans as young as 12 qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 213,635 people have been infected with the virus: 24,962 active cases, 186,550 recoveries.
- 1,799 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 737 people in hospital, with 169 people in ICUs. Triage protocols have been released.
- Four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,123.
- 17,534 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 1,975,341 vaccine doses administered; 37 per cent has at least one dose, 7.2 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,515 active cases (127 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 3,975 recoveries (87 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- 74 active cases (seven new cases). None in Wood Buffalo National Park. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 186 recoveries (four new recoveries). These recoveries include 10 in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre