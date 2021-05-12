More than 29% of Fort McMurray has at least one vaccine dose, but hospitalizations rising; 1,589 cases in RMWB

COVID-19’s high spread in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is being felt in local health care. There are 43 people fighting COVID-19 at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC), said Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Kerry Williamson. This includes 10 people treated in intensive care.

More than 29 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly tripling the 10 per cent of residents reported by Alberta Health on April 23. Numbers for the rural communities were not available at deadline. The jump is attributed to the easing of local vaccine age limits ahead of the rest of the province because of high COVID-19 numbers.

The hospital’s normal acute capacity is 107 beds, including six for the ICU. AHS has expanded to 122 beds, including 11 for the ICU.

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said community vaccine numbers will be included in daily updates starting Monday.

Mayor, fire chief want more local COVID-19 data

Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with municipal leaders tonight, said McMillan.

In a Wednesday morning interview, Mayor Don Scott said he has felt health authorities need to share more information with local leaders regarding hospitalizations, vaccine numbers and what specific factors are driving COVID-19’s local spread. These frustrations were shared by Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz at a Tuesday council meeting.

“We see that an approach is being taken by the province that is what I’d described as a universal approach,” said Scott. “Obviously the decisions are provincial, but we want to make sure that we understand what’s happening, especially if we’re expected to somehow weigh in on these decisions.”

Chamber of commerce distributing rapid COVID-19 tests

The Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce is also participating in a program that gets rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to local businesses and community non-profits.

The program is a partnership between the Alberta government and the Alberta Chambers of Commerce. Membership with the chamber of commerce is not a requirement for the program. Participants will have to tell their local chamber of commerce every week how many tests were performed and their results. This information will be shared with Alberta Health.