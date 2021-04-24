More than 10% of Fort McMurray, 14% of rural areas has had at least one vaccine dose; viral spread still top in Alberta
Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson said on Friday evening that at least one vaccine dose has been given to 10.4 per cent of Fort McMurray’s population and 14 per cent of people in rural hamlets and First Nations.
In the entire region, Williamson said at least 720 people have received an AstraZeneca vaccine at the MacDonald Island Park immunization centre.
“My mother has it, my father has it and I’m just wanting to get it to protect myself, but as well as protect my family and friends,” said Lindsay Weeks as she waited for her vaccine dose at MacDonald Island Park on Friday. “I’m feeling good about it. If I could have got it earlier it would have been good, but I’m happy to get it today.”
Shaun Power, who was also waiting for a vaccine on Friday, said he isn’t a fan of needles but felt it was necessary.
“I figure in probably not too long, having a vaccine will make the difference of where you’re allowed to go, so just bite the bullet and do it,” he said. “I was having trouble getting through to get the shot before they lowered it to 40… Then I just saw this yesterday or the day before and decided to come down.”
Fort McMurray’s active case numbers surpassed 1,000 in Saturday’s COVID-19 update, one day after the combined rural and urban cases pushed the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo beyond that threshold. These numbers do not include the commuter workforce.
The RMWB continues leading Alberta for per capita viral spread, with 1256.6 cases per 100,000 people. To compare, Calgary’s rates are at 487 and Edmonton is 375.4.
There are 1,049 active cases in the RMWB—1,029 cases in Fort McMurray and 20 in the rural areas. This is more than any other community in Alberta.
The RMWB also has more workplace outbreaks than anywhere else in rural Alberta. There are 10 schools have reported outbreaks and eight schools are on alert status. No rural schools have outbreaks or are on alert.
-with reporting from Laura Beamish
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 24:
- Instructions on booking a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible found here.
- 180,369 people have been infected with the virus: 19,702 active cases (including 11,999 variants), 158,603 recoveries.
- 1,592 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 584 people are in hospital, with 129 people in intensive care units.
- Five new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 2,064.
- 17,725 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
- 1,361,365 vaccine doses have been administered; 267,195 people fully immunized.
- The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 95 active cases in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 1,029. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- 58 recoveries in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,374.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Four people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the latest death reported on April 19. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- One COVID-19 case in rural communities in past 24 hours, bringing active total to 20. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- Three recoveries in rural areas in past 48 hours, bringing total to 148. 10 of those recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Ecole Boreal (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Martha Catholic School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Paul’s Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (2-4 cases).
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- A community’s active case numbers are based on the primary residence of someone with COVID-19. If an oilsands worker tests positive for COVID-19 in the RMWB, that case is shown in local case numbers if they are a resident of the RMWB. Otherwise, the case is reflected in the case numbers of their home community.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Canadian Natural Albian site.
- Canadian Natural Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural Jackfish site.
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest.
- Civeo Lynx Lodge.
- CNOOC Long Lake site.
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site.
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North Star Ford.
- Suncor base plant.
- Suncor Firebag Village.
- Suncor MacKay River site.
- Syncrude Aurora site.
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site.
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.