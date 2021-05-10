More supports needed for businesses as new wave of restrictions begin: Scott
Mayor Don Scott says many small businesses closed under new COVID-19 measures need more supports from the federal and provincial governments to survive.
Scott said in an interview he understood rising COVID-19 numbers and the possibility of an overwhelmed health care system meant actions needed to be taken. But as restaurants and fitness centres enter a new shutdown, while other venues remain closed, he said he is concerned many will not last much longer.
“All the businesses I’ve spoken with are having a pretty hard time,” he said. “If governments are going to make decisions like they did, then there needs to be the support to see them through.”
The province has ordered outdoor patios to close, forcing many restaurants and bars to return to relying on takeout for at least another three weeks. Services such as salons and barbershops must also close.
All outdoor fitness, recreation and performance activities are banned, except with members of the same household or two close contacts for anyone living alone.
Indoor gatherings are banned and outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people. Faith centres cannot have more than 15 people, but funerals are limited to 10 people.
Premier Jason Kenney said on May 5 the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant will be distributing $350 million in supports. The grant provides $10,000 for businesses that lost at least 30 per cent of their revenue since the pandemic began in March 2020.
When the new restrictions were announced on May 4, many restaurants and bars had already spent thousands of dollars renovating patios. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says as of late February, Alberta’s restaurants have incurred an average debt of $330,000 during the past year.
Gareth Norris, owner of Paddy McSwiggins pub, said he spent more than $15,000 on fencing, tents and tables for an expanded patio. Norris said staff were anticipating another wave of shutdown orders as cases rose in April. When the orders to close were made, Norris said some staff were in tears.
“The reality was we were given very short notice to try and make a patio usable,” he said. “No one here is saying that COVID-19 isn’t real, no one here is an anti-vaxxer… They’re just trying to feed their families.”
Norris said he does not expect to lay off staff, who will now be delivering food and taking phone orders. He also hopes people will take advantage of their food packages for barbecues and camping.
Meanwhile, council has approved matching 75 per cent of renovation costs for patios qualifying under a revitalization grant.
Council has also asked administration to develop “economic relief or stimulus measures” for residents and local businesses. This could include freezing municipal property taxes. Administration will present suggestions at a future council meeting that has yet to be scheduled.
-with files from Laura Beamish and Bill Kaufmann
vmcdermott@postmedia.com