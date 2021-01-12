Mixed reaction from students as Alberta reopens classrooms

Article content continued

The reaction to online learning was also mixed from students. Some students felt it was too easy, and that their peers and teachers cruised through the experience. Others felt they still got a quality education from the experience, but nothing could replace an in-person environment.

“You could roll out of bed and just turn on Zoom, but it was pretty lonely,” said Ecole McTavish student Daniel Gauthier. “You didn’t really get to see people face-to-face, so it got kind of sad sometimes.”

Trinity Merrick, a Grade 8 student at Ecole McTavish High School, also said classroom learning was easier.

“If I lost internet, I would miss half of class, so I just find being at school easier,” she said.

Chris Wenger, a Grade 11 student at Father Mercredi High School, said it felt strange returning to the classroom while the rest of Alberta is shutdown until at least Jan. 21.

“I know most of my friends are coming back to school. A lot of them have the same opinion as me about how it just doesn’t feel right,” he said. “But it is good, in a way, to be back in a social environment.”

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta and Fort McMurray has dropped since the first school restrictions were announced on Nov. 25. However, active cases and hospitalizations remain high.

When Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced all Grades 7 to 12 students would be sent home, there were 13,349 active cases in Alberta, 158 active cases in Fort McMurray and 27 active cases in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas. Alberta’s hospitals had 348 people fighting COVID-19, with 66 people in intensive care units (ICUs).