Mixed reaction from students as Alberta reopens classrooms

Vincent McDermott
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Chris Wenger, a Grade 11 student at Father Mercredi High School, on Monday, January 11, 2021. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools welcomed back thousands of students after rising COVID-19 cases in November pushed them into online learning.

Students in Grades 7 to 12 have been learning online since Nov. 30. The rest of Alberta’s students remained in school until the winter break began on Dec. 18. They moved to online learning for a week after winter break ended. Students had mixed feelings about returning to the classrooms on Monday.

“We’re just going to keep going back, it’s going to get worse again, and then we’re going to get sent home,” said Emily Bailey, a Grade 9 student at Father Mercredi High School.

“My personal opinion on it, I think it’s just going to be a loop of we’re going to go back, everyone’s going to get COVID again and we’re going to go home,” said Dylan Bailey, a Grade 7 student at Father Mercredi High School. “I feel like we should go home and stay home until the virus really goes away and gets very low.”

The reaction to online learning was also mixed from students. Some students felt it was too easy, and that their peers and teachers cruised through the experience. Others felt they still got a quality education from the experience, but nothing could replace an in-person environment.

“You could roll out of bed and just turn on Zoom, but it was pretty lonely,” said Ecole McTavish student Daniel Gauthier. “You didn’t really get to see people face-to-face, so it got kind of sad sometimes.”

Trinity Merrick, a Grade 8 student at Ecole McTavish High School, also said classroom learning was easier.

“If I lost internet, I would miss half of class, so I just find being at school easier,” she said.

Chris Wenger, a Grade 11 student at Father Mercredi High School, said it felt strange returning to the classroom while the rest of Alberta is shutdown until at least Jan. 21.

“I know most of my friends are coming back to school. A lot of them have the same opinion as me about how it just doesn’t feel right,” he said. “But it is good, in a way, to be back in a social environment.”

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta and Fort McMurray has dropped since the first school restrictions were announced on Nov. 25. However, active cases and hospitalizations remain high.

When Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced all Grades 7 to 12 students would be sent home, there were 13,349 active cases in Alberta, 158 active cases in Fort McMurray and 27 active cases in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas. Alberta’s hospitals had 348 people fighting COVID-19, with 66 people in intensive care units (ICUs).

On Jan. 11, there were 13,917 active provincial cases and 241 active cases in Fort McMurray. With eight active cases, only rural cases dropped. There were 811 hospitalizations, with 130 people in ICUs.

Last week, Hinshaw said roughly six per cent of cases in school-aged children came from schools. The rest of the cases came from other activities unrelated to school.

Jennifer Turner, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Public School Division, said schools are prepared to handle the virus. Cleaning is being done frequently and more thoroughly, while staff and students are following physical distancing protocols.

George McGuigan, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division, said switching between online and in-person learning has been stressful for staff, students and families. He also said he had mixed feelings about the return to school with cases still high.

“We have to get back to learning and the best place for students to be learning is at school. I think everyone understands that. But the number of cases hasn’t gone down,” he said.

“Unless the community cases go down, the instances of what we will have to do in the school isn’t going to go down, either.”

Dylan and Emily Bailey, Grades 7 and 9 students at Father Mercredi High School, on Monday, January 11, 2021. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Daniel Gauthier at École McTavish Public High School on Monday, January 11, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Presley MacNeil and Sadie Babenek, Grade 10 students at Father Mercredi High School, on January 11, 2021. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Sierra (left) and Trinity Merrick at École McTavish Public High School on Monday, January 11, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

-with reporting by Laura Beamish and Sarah Williscraft

vmcdermott@postmedia.com