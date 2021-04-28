





Article content The minimum age for a COVID-19 vaccine will be lowered to anyone born in 1991 for residents of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area and nearby Indigenous communities “as soon as possible,” says Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro. The new age limit also applies to Banff, which has also seen high COVID-19 rates. Steve Buick, spokesperson for Shandro wrote in an email that “it’s by birth year, so when we say people age 30, we mean anyone who turns 30 this year.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccine threshold being lowered to anyone born in 1991 for RMWB, Banff residents Back to video Premier Jason Kenney said the two COVID-19 hotspots are receiving all doses of the single-shot vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson that arrive in Alberta during the next two weeks. This age group will also be eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A shipment of Moderna vaccines is being sent to First Nation and Métis communities. Shandro wrote on Twitter that immunization clinics will be set up at oilsands work sites, which have seen the largest workplace outbreaks in the region.

Article content The vaccination centre at MacDonald Island Park will also be open until 10 p.m. “We’ll develop strategies with the leadership of those communities to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage greater vaccine uptake, and also make it more convenient,” said Kenney. Lowering age restrictions for COVID-19 vaccinations has been demanded by RMWB’s council, First Nation chiefs and the presidents of all Métis locals in the region since cases began rising this month. As of Wednesday, the RMWB leads Alberta and Canada for COVID-19 spread per capita with 1499.8 cases per 100,000 people. It also has more workplace outbreaks and active cases than the rest of rural Alberta. Community case numbers are done by residency and do not include the commuter workforce. The province has been vaccinating people who are at least 40, but Mayor Don Scott has argued the region’s young population is a disadvantage with this approach. The region’s average age is 32.7, according to the most recent census from 2018. Only 2.8 per cent of the population is 65 and older, and 31 per cent of the population is 24 and below. As of Monday, only 17.2 per cent of rural residents and 13.9 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have had at least one vaccine dose. To compare, 25.2 per cent of the province have had a vaccine. “Now that the eligibility has been expanded, I think you’re going to see a greater uptake,” said Scott after the announcement, which he called “a step in the right direction.”

Article content Scott said he was told of the announcement shortly before Kenney’s press conference. Council and Indigenous leaders sent a list of other recommendations to Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, during a Wednesday morning meeting. Scott said other recommendations include rapid testing at the Fort McMurray International Airport, improved daily COVID-19 numbers for communities and outbreaks and boosting hospital capacity. They also asked for mobile vaccination clinics, letting advanced care paramedics administer shots and hosting overnight hours for immunizations. The municipality is also launching a media campaign promoting vaccinations. “What they recognized today is an approach similar to other provinces that recognize breakouts in certain areas and then treating them differently than every other part of that province,” said Scott. “Our region was being treated like every other region, even though our region is not being treated by the virus like every other region.” On Tuesday, Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said high rates of COVID-19 spread persist throughout the province and giving vaccines to hotspots will mean other regions won’t receive supply. “It’s important to remember we have a limited supply, so everything that’s allocated there, which is on the table for discussion, would be taking it away from somewhere else, and those are the very difficult decisions we need to make about what would have the greatest impact,” Hinshaw said. On Wednesday, Shandro and Kenney said more vaccines are expected to arrive in upcoming weeks. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

