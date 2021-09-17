Scott optimistic about region's future, says days of big spending are over in outgoing interview
Mayor Don Scott said in his final interview as mayor that the future of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region is bright. But, he warned the next mayor and council must remember “the days of big spending are over. That is done.”
In a Wednesday interview following his final council meeting, Scott said the municipality is in strong financial shape. The municipality has remained debt-free, kept property taxes lower than most other communities in Alberta and is on track to have an $11.2-million surplus. This puts Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo in an envious spot compared to most other Alberta communities.
“We are in better financial shape than any other municipality, not only in Alberta, but in North America,” he said. “People seem to not realize that. They seem to think we’re in so sort of financial difficulty in this region.”
But, the province is forcing the municipality to lower the tax class paid by oilsands companies to no more than five times what other businesses pay. Before 2016, that ratio was 18 times higher. Once current major infrastructure projects end, there will likely be no more major investments.
He urged voters to ask candidates running for mayor and council to ask where any cuts at the municipality would come from if they are suggested.
“Are they going to cut some essential service?” he said. “I just want to make sure that we are supporting our core services and continuing the good work that’s been done.”
Scott announced in July he would not be running for reelection. He said his focus will be on law and his family, but said he will still be involved in the community.
Scott hopes the new council will prioritize flood mitigation, calling it a “critical core service.” When the project is scheduled to be finished by 2023, the municipality will have spent $257 million on permanent flood mitigation measures since 2015. This includes $44 million for flood mitigation in the 2021 municipal budget and $63 million for the next two years.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates the April 2020 flood caused more than $424 million in insured damages and $617 million in uninsured damages.
“This is a council that has set the direction to have this region protected,” he said. “I would hope that the new council recognizes this as an investment in the downtown and the community and our other regions.”
A relationship with the oilsands sector and support for local businesses is also critical, he said. Scott says the new council must make the planning and development process faster, and approve permits faster.
Scott also encourages the new council to continue developing downtown and the waterfront. He also urged them to build strong relationships with First Nation and Métis people, to meet regularly with Indigenous leaders and visit their communities often.
“The relationships with our Indigenous folks are stronger now then they have ever been,” he said. “You have a responsibility to make sure you’re getting diverse views not only from the people that are in your ward, but from the entire region because you’re going to be making decisions for the entire region.”
Scott advised the next council to speak with people, attend events and go door-to-door to meet constituents, particularly those who have feel ignored by government. He’s happy so many people are running for council seats, but hopes more people vote next month. In 2017, only 22.4 per cent of eligible voters showing up to the polls.
“It’s not the job of government to dictate what people should be thinking about. They should be listening,” he said. “And then you take those views and you turn them into action based on priorities.”
