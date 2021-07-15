Mayor Don Scott not running for reelection

Vincent McDermott
Jul 15, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  4 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Mayor Don Scott listens to presenters during a meeting on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott listens to presenters during a meeting on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network SunMedia

Mayor Don Scott is not running for reelection in the upcoming October municipal election. Scott said in a Thursday morning interview he made his decision after speaking with family and close friends.

Story continues below

“I concluded that after evaluating all of my own circumstances that this is the best time for me to step away,” he said.

“My immediate focus is going to be on law,” Scott said when asked if he would reenter political life. “I would never rule anything out, but I don’t have any immediate plans.”

Scott was elected to a Ward 1 council seat in 2010. He left council in 2012 to become a PC MLA, where he was made Alberta’s minister of innovation and advanced education under the late Premier Jim Prentice.

When Scott was defeated by Wildrose Leader and former MLA Brian Jean in 2015, rumours Scott would run for mayor in 2017 began immediately. Scott announced his mayoral run in March 2017 and went on to win a strong majority of 68.64 per cent. During his first speech as mayor, he promised to lead “a council of action” during the next four years.

Scott said on Thursday he was proud of the council he led, especially when fighting Alberta Health Services’ centralized EMS dispatch system. The municipality is fighting the dispatch system in court.

“Standing up for the firefighters and first responders of our region was an absolutely crucial thing to do,” said Scott. “It is something I have really strong convictions about and still do.”

Council also sparred with the province over early eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccinesprovincial living allowances for childcare staff, and changes to the disaster relief program that puts municipalities on the hook for more disaster recovery costs.

Story continues below

“I’ve always believed we deserve to be looked at in a special way. We are supporting Alberta and supporting Canada,” said Scott. “It was really important that council advocate on that basis and that’s what we’ve done when we went to the provincial government with important issues.”

Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott speaks to the media following a meeting with Minister of Health Tyler Shandro about Alberta Health Services’ plans to consolidate EMS Dispatch, in Edmonton Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. The meeting was also attended by the mayors of Calgary, Lethbridge, and Red Deer. Photo by David Bloom
Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott speaks to the media following a meeting with Minister of Health Tyler Shandro about Alberta Health Services’ plans to consolidate EMS Dispatch, in Edmonton Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. The meeting was also attended by the mayors of Calgary, Lethbridge, and Red Deer. Photo by David Bloom jpg, SP

But these moments of unity were rare on most major issues. The pandemic, April 2020 flood and a second crash in oil prices in early 2020 also set back economic development plans. Council also saw the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and Teck Resources cancel a planned oilsands mine.

A plan to end industrial work camps and encourage commuters to move to Fort McMurray had strong local support during Scott’s election campaign, but public attitudes became polarized when the motion was presented to council. A tie vote ended up killing the motion.

Divisions worsened when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Councillors fought over a proposed “shelter-in-place” order and a municipal mask bylaw. The mask bylaw narrowly passed, while the “shelter-at-home” order was defeated. Scott supported both initiatives.

“It was a term with many challenges and it makes sense to have people in elected office willing to embrace challenges. I think the council we had was willing to do that,” said Scott. “We didn’t always agree on everything and that’s typical of all elected bodies. There are vigorous debates and decisions that need to be made when you’re given a lot of challenging issues.”

Story continues below

Scott urged the incoming council to set a vision prioritizing the residents of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo. Scott said he was grateful to have been an elected official, but urged people to support the community through volunteer and community groups.

“I’ve really appreciated being the mayor. It’s really reinforced something Premier Jim Prentice said to me, which is everybody needs to really consider public service as forming some element of their lives,” he said. “He had a vision of a lot of people doing public service. That’s not just being the mayor or a councillor, but serving on public and volunteer organizations is critical and a real call to public service.”

Councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen are running for mayor.

There are eight people running for six council seats in Ward 1, including Funke BanjokoSandy BowmanAlex McKenzieJoseph Mugodo, Ij Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy and Rene Wells. Councillor Krista Balsom is not running for reelection.

No candidates have come forward for two Ward 2 seats representing Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan. Councillor Sheila Lalonde is running for reelection in Ward 3, which

represents Draper and Saprae Creek. Councillor Jane Stroud is running for reelection in Ward 4, which represents Anzac, Conklin, Janvier and Gregoire Lake Estates.

Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.

Information for interested candidates and voters will be provided on the RMWB website at rmwb.ca/elections. More information on the upcoming election can be found on the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.

Mayor Don Scott speaks to people at a march against Islamophobia outside the provincial building in downtown Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott speaks to people at a march against Islamophobia outside the provincial building in downtown Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott carries a sand bag at the Strongman Community Breakfast at MacDonald Island Park on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The event is part of the 2020 Fort McMurray Food Festival. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott carries a sand bag at the Strongman Community Breakfast at MacDonald Island Park on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The event is part of the 2020 Fort McMurray Food Festival. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott declares pride week with a pride flag raising outside the municipal building in downtown Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott declares pride week with a pride flag raising outside the municipal building in downtown Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott holds up a Black Lives Matter sign speaks at an anti-racism protest supporting Black Lives Matter at Jubilee Plaza in Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott holds up a Black Lives Matter sign speaks at an anti-racism protest supporting Black Lives Matter at Jubilee Plaza in Fort McMurray on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Premier Jason Kenney arrives at the Executive Flight Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, April 27, 2020. L-R: Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche; Kenney; Mayor Don Scott; Councillor Krista Balsom; Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Premier Jason Kenney arrives at the Executive Flight Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, April 27, 2020. L-R: Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche; Kenney; Mayor Don Scott; Councillor Krista Balsom; Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott and MP David Yurdiga serve pancakes and sausages at the Community Breakfast at MacDonald Island Park on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Laura Beamish/Fort MCMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott and MP David Yurdiga serve pancakes and sausages at the Community Breakfast at MacDonald Island Park on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Laura Beamish/Fort MCMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott tries to stay on the mechanical bull at the YMM Food FestivalÕs Boots and Brews at Heritage Village on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott tries to stay on the mechanical bull at the YMM Food FestivalÕs Boots and Brews at Heritage Village on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, and Mayor Don Scott take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Fort McMurray’s first Hindu temple on May 19, 2019. The photos are, from left-to-right: Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, the Hindu goddess Gayatri and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, and Mayor Don Scott take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Fort McMurray’s first Hindu temple on May 19, 2019. The photos are, from left-to-right: Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, the Hindu goddess Gayatri and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Suncor CEO Steve Williams cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for the Fort Hills oilsands operation on Monday, September 10, 2018. L-R: Mayor Don Scott, Williams, Notley, Chief Jim Bouchier of the Fort McKay First Nation and Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Suncor CEO Steve Williams cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for the Fort Hills oilsands operation on Monday, September 10, 2018. L-R: Mayor Don Scott, Williams, Notley, Chief Jim Bouchier of the Fort McKay First Nation and Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott hands out Canadian Flags at the Canada Day Parade in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott hands out Canadian Flags at the Canada Day Parade in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A ground breaking ceremony marks the construction of a long-term care centre at Willow Square in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday, April 20, 2018. From L-R: Myrtle Dussault, past president of the Golden Years Society; Mayor Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo; Premier Rachel Notley; Joan Furber, president of the Golden Years Society and Murray Crawford, senior operating officer for the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A ground breaking ceremony marks the construction of a long-term care centre at Willow Square in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday, April 20, 2018. From L-R: Myrtle Dussault, past president of the Golden Years Society; Mayor Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo; Premier Rachel Notley; Joan Furber, president of the Golden Years Society and Murray Crawford, senior operating officer for the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott sits with Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz during a press conference at the Jubilee Centre in Fort McMurray, Alta. On May 3, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott sits with Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz during a press conference at the Jubilee Centre in Fort McMurray, Alta. On May 3, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott speaks at a media conference before the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Alberta Winter Games at Shell Place in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday, February 16, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott speaks at a media conference before the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Alberta Winter Games at Shell Place in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday, February 16, 2018. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott leads his first public council meeting at Shell Place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Scott and the rest of council had just been sworn in. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Mayor Don Scott leads his first public council meeting at Shell Place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Scott and the rest of council had just been sworn in. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

-with files from Laura Beamish

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Fort McMurray

This Week in Flyers