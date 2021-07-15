Mayor Don Scott not running for reelection

Mayor Don Scott is not running for reelection in the upcoming October municipal election. Scott said in a Thursday morning interview he made his decision after speaking with family and close friends.

“I concluded that after evaluating all of my own circumstances that this is the best time for me to step away,” he said.

"My immediate focus is going to be on law," Scott said when asked if he would reenter political life. "I would never rule anything out, but I don't have any immediate plans."

“My immediate focus is going to be on law,” Scott said when asked if he would reenter political life. “I would never rule anything out, but I don’t have any immediate plans.”

Scott was elected to a Ward 1 council seat in 2010. He left council in 2012 to become a PC MLA, where he was made Alberta’s minister of innovation and advanced education under the late Premier Jim Prentice.

When Scott was defeated by Wildrose Leader and former MLA Brian Jean in 2015, rumours Scott would run for mayor in 2017 began immediately. Scott announced his mayoral run in March 2017 and went on to win a strong majority of 68.64 per cent. During his first speech as mayor, he promised to lead “a council of action” during the next four years.

Scott said on Thursday he was proud of the council he led, especially when fighting Alberta Health Services’ centralized EMS dispatch system. The municipality is fighting the dispatch system in court.

“Standing up for the firefighters and first responders of our region was an absolutely crucial thing to do,” said Scott. “It is something I have really strong convictions about and still do.”

Council also sparred with the province over early eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, provincial living allowances for childcare staff, and changes to the disaster relief program that puts municipalities on the hook for more disaster recovery costs.