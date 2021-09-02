Masks return to Fort McMurray's public, Catholic schools; 110 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray
Fort McMurray’s Catholic and public schools are bringing back mandatory mask rules after the Labour Day long weekend, while rural schools are keeping many of the same mask rules from the last academic year. The move comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue rising across Alberta. Most people fighting the virus in Alberta’s hospitals are unvaccinated.
The mandates in Fort McMurray will look different this year compared to the last academic year. Masks are mandatory in common areas and school buses. They can be removed during gym class or when outside. They remain recommended for classrooms. Staff must also wear masks, but can remove them inside classrooms when physical distancing is followed. Visitors must make appointments and remain masked.
At the Northland School Division—which runs schools in Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay and Janvier—masks are mandatory for Grades 4 to 12. That school division is also keeping classroom cohorts and moving assemblies online.
In interviews, Superintendents Jennifer Turner of the Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) and George McGuigan of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD) said the mandate was needed as cases rise locally.
“Our goal is to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can,” said McGuigan.
McGuigan feels most families will be supportive of the measures. Turner said families began asking her for mask recommendations in early August. As COVID-19 numbers rose in recent weeks, so did calls to Turner’s office about masks.
“We need to find a place in the middle ground for people who want to make sure that they’re safe in large crowds of people and when staff and kids are mixing,” she said. “We also recognize that too much masking is not what’s recommended by the province.”
Alberta Health does not tell school divisions how many staff or students are vaccinated, but Turner said FMPSD is also concerned about local vaccination numbers. The 12 to 19 age group is strong with at least one vaccine dose for 71 per cent of youth, but students under 12 cannot be vaccinated. Only 58 per cent of all Fort McMurray residents have at least one dose, which Turner says is “substantially lower than what we would be expecting.”
Alberta Health reports as of Tuesday there are 110 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and five in the region’s rural communities. There are 1,339 new cases in Alberta. Five more deaths have raised Alberta’s death toll to 2,388.
There are 487 people hospitalized with the virus, including 114 people in intensive care units. Unvaccinated patients make up 74.5 per cent of non-ICU hospitalizations. Partially vaccinated are 4.8 per cent of cases and fully vaccinated are 20.7 per cent of patients. Of the 114 ICU patients, 87.7 are unvaccinated, 3.5 per cent are partially vaccinated and 8.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro have not made any public announcements since July 28. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has not held a public briefing since Aug. 13. Premier Jason Kenney appeared in a Facebook Live forum with residents on Wednesday evening, but has not held a media conference since Aug. 9.
lbeamish@postmedia.com
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 2:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 255,584 people have had COVID-19: 12,868 active cases, 2,388 deaths, 240,328 recoveries.
- 487 people in hospital, including 114 people in ICUs.
- 5,574,762 vaccine doses administered: 78.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 70 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 110 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,757 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
60-74: 81.3%, (5235 people)
40-59: 77.4%, (17834 people)
20-39: 61.7%, (17598 people)
12-19: 71%, (4769 people)
12+: 70.9%, (46249 people)
All ages: 58.2%, (46249 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 75.9%, (508 people)
60-74: 74.9%, (4824 people)
40-59: 68.5%, (15795 people)
20-39: 50%, (14269 people)
12-19: 59.4%, (3988 people)
12+: 60.5%, (39565 people)
All ages: 49.8%, (39565 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Five active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 356 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 71%, (72 people)
60-74: 69.8%, (336 people)
40-59: 60%, (698 people)
20-39: 41.1%, (481 people)
12-19: 48.1%, (222 people)
12+: 54%, (1823 people)
All ages: 44.9%, (1823 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 59.8%, (288 people)
40-59: 48.5%, (564 people)
20-39: 28.5%, (333 people)
12-19: 30.3%, (140 people)
12+: 41.3%, (1395 people)
All ages: 34.3%, (1395 people)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL’s Albian
- CNRL’s Horizon
- CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Private gathering in Anzac
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts