Mask bylaw review, camp permit changes and Draper slope issues on council agenda

Council will review the region’s mandatory mask bylaw at Tuesday’s meeting. But since that bylaw was passed, Alberta has already brought in a province-wide mask mandate.

Council will also debate a proposal restricting how long work camps can operate and where they are built. A report on Draper’s slope stability problems will also be heard.

Council first approved the mask bylaw on Oct. 14 with a 7-4 vote. Councillors Sheila Lalonde, Keith McGrath, Verna Murphy and Jeff Peddle opposed the motion. The bylaw, which had a Jan. 31 review date, would activate when the municipality reached 50 active cases.

That happened on Oct. 26 when Fort McMurray reported 44 active cases and the rural communities had seven active cases. The virus had killed one person. As of Jan. 25, Fort McMurray has 124 active cases and the rural communities have six cases. Three people have died from COVID-19.

Council is discussing a five-year limit on development permits for work camps. The current bylaw has no limit. Existing camps meeting certain criteria could apply for a one-time extension before needing a new permit.