Mask bylaw review, camp permit changes and Draper slope issues on council agenda

Laura Beamish
Jan 26, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
A sign outside the Superstore in downtown Fort McMurray telling customers about the store's mask policy on Sept. 13, 2020. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Council will review the region’s mandatory mask bylaw at Tuesday’s meeting. But since that bylaw was passed, Alberta has already brought in a province-wide mask mandate.

Council will also debate a proposal restricting how long work camps can operate and where they are built. A report on Draper’s slope stability problems will also be heard.

Council first approved the mask bylaw on Oct. 14 with a 7-4 vote. Councillors Sheila Lalonde, Keith McGrath, Verna Murphy and Jeff Peddle opposed the motion. The bylaw, which had a Jan. 31 review date, would activate when the municipality reached 50 active cases.

That happened on Oct. 26 when Fort McMurray reported 44 active cases and the rural communities had seven active cases. The virus had killed one person. As of Jan. 25, Fort McMurray has 124 active cases and the rural communities have six cases. Three people have died from COVID-19.

Council is discussing a five-year limit on development permits for work camps. The current bylaw has no limit. Existing camps meeting certain criteria could apply for a one-time extension before needing a new permit.

The proposal also means work camps would not be allowed in nearly 30 land districts and require operators to submit annual updates on their facilities.

Council will review a report on slope stability in Draper. There are 10 properties in the community impacted by this problem.

The municipality has done three geotechnical reports. A 1999 report gave guidelines for developing along the Clearwater Valley. A 2017 report assessed slope stability after the 2016 Horse River Wildfire. A 2020 report examined stability challenges regarding Rural Water Sewer Servicing in the area.

Council agenda documents conclude large scale instability along the slope comes from landslides and weak soil. Grading, a lack of vegetation and too much water has made it worse. Local shallow slope instability has also been caused by grading, ground disturbance and draining issues from lot development on the slope.

In October, at least nine property owners were impacted by slope problems and reported serious damages. Administration’s next steps is to add Draper to the Slope Monitoring Program.

It is also anticipated Mayor Don Scott will ask council to lobby the federal government to continue fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project was cancelled by President Joe Biden last week.

A new Land Use Bylaw that was supposed to come before council Tuesday has been moved to Feb. 9, giving additional time to prepare the final document.

