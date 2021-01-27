Mask bylaw remains, council discusses municipal responsibility for Draper slope issues

Laura Beamish
Jan 27, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
Land in front of Gene Hunt's house has dropped five feet due to movement on the hill in Draper. Supplied image/Gene Hunt

Council questioned administration about the municipality’s responsibility regarding slope issues some Draper residents face after reviewing a report on the issue at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The municipality has done three geotechnical reports regarding the slope, including one in 1999, which gave guidelines for developing along the Clearwater Valley.

Brad McMurdo, planning and development director, said an agreement between the municipality and the owners of seven properties on the east side of Draper Road’s “S” bend states the municipality is not liable for any recommendations of the report. McMurdo also said the municipality is not responsible for any damages, costs or claims from the report.

When issuing a permit, the municipality reviews the recommendations in the geotechnical report are followed, said Greg Wolf, the municipality’s chief building inspector. But, it is the responsibility of the owner and builder to make sure other requirements for land stability are completed.

Municipal legal council Chris Davis said the RMWB faces at least two lawsuits involving Draper slope properties.

Because the matter is before the courts, he could not give any more details on the lawsuits. But, Davis said Draper is unique because many residents took on development roles themselves.

Council agenda documents conclude large scale instability along the slope comes from landslides and weak soil. Grading, a lack of vegetation and too much water has made it worse. Local shallow slope instability has also been caused by grading, ground disturbance and draining issues from lot development on the slope.

In October, at least nine property owners were impacted by slope problems and reported serious damages. There are at least 10 properties in the community impacted by this problem. Administration’s next steps is to add Draper to the Slope Monitoring Program.

Keith McGrath said he knows it’s frustrating for homeowners, but called it an issue for the 40 years he’s lived in Fort McMurray and feared the situation is worsening.

“If we were to take responsibility of every slope that slipped in the community, we might as well shut it down and move on,” he said. “The reality is this is a bigger problem than the six or seven properties, this is a community problem, but also a provincial problem.”

Susan Smith’s garage has started to split due to movement on the hill in Draper. Supplied image/Susan Smith

Municipality’s mask bylaw remains

Council voted 7-1 to keep the municipality’s mandatory mask bylaw active. Councillors Verna Murphy, Jane Stroud and Bruce Inglis were absent from the vote.

Councillor Sheila Lalonde was the only dissenter. Lalonde, who has opposed the bylaw since it was first proposed in the fall, said the municipality is “still overstepping our bounds” by keeping it active. She also wondered why the bylaw was needed when the province has one.

Councillor Jeff Peddle argued revoking the bylaw would confuse people and that COVID-19 is still a crisis.

“If it’s not broke, leave it alone,” he said.

All bylaw officers can enforce the municipal mandate, but only some can enforce the provincial order, said Davis.

Council approved the mask bylaw on Oct. 14. The bylaw, which had a Jan. 31 review date, would activate when the municipality reached 50 active cases.

That happened on Oct. 26 when Fort McMurray reported 44 active cases and the rural communities had seven active cases. The virus had killed one person. As of Jan. 26, Fort McMurray has 120 active cases and the rural communities have six cases. Three people have died from COVID-19.

