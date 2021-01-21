Local runner showcasing region's beauty with four-day run to Fort Chipewyan

Article content continued

Training has been going well, said Leska. Last weekend, she ran 70 kilometres to Anzac. She carried emergency clothing, a tent, water, sleeping gear and other kit such as batteries. The only item missing was four days worth of food.

Leska is worried about recent mild weather. Moisture is something she’ll have to be careful of, as sweat freezing to her skin could cause hypothermia if she slows down.

“I’m not going to be able to just come into my house at the end and warm up,” she said. “You have to dial in your layering system a lot more tightly and I haven’t really had the opportunity to do that yet. I’m hoping to get some pretty cold days between now and go time.”

In the final weeks before her trip, Leska said her training sessions will include the long runs, setting up camp and starting a fire. For now, she’s practiced these separately.

Leska said she second guesses herself “all the time,” but the anxiety is part of the process.

“That reward of the feeling of overcoming it is what I do it for,” she said. “If you give in and you don’t do what you really want to do because of the anxiety, or because of the fear, then you’re in your own prison. You’re in a prison of your mind’s making.”

You can follow the journey on the She Runs North Facebook page.

