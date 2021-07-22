Local theatre scene returning to normal after first live performances in more than a year

After the COVID-19 pandemic put live performances on hiatus for more than a year, Fort McMurray’s theatre season relaunched last Thursday with the Canadian premiere of Purge, produced by Theatre; Just Because.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Live entertainment’s return to Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo will speed up next month as the theatre company hosts a five-day camp. The Summer Stages Festival, which will feature one-act plays and performances, will be held at Heritage Village and Heritage Shipyard.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local theatre scene returning to normal after first live performances in more than a year Back to video

“It was exhilarating, it was adrenaline again,” said Bailey Yarkie, artistic director for Theatre; Just Because. “Theatre really thrives with performing for audiences and getting that instant feedback is very satisfying.”

Seating restrictions at Keyano College’s theatre limited attendance to 30 per cent capacity during Purge’s three-day live run. The play confronts the subjects of human trafficking and sexual abuse during the Soviet occupation of Estonia. The production’s nature required an intimacy coach to help the cast confront the emotions raised by the play.

But the return to the stage has been a welcome one for the local theatre company. Cast member Chris Bowers found the experience emotional. Bowers threw himself into Fort McMurray’s theatre community after arriving in the city a decade ago from Burlington, Ont.

The pandemic marked the longest time he’s been without an audience since he first auditioned for a part in the Keyano Theatre Company’s 2013 production of Les Misérables.

“Even for those of us who are experienced in the process of preparing for a role, with COVID and social isolation the feelings and nerves were heightened,” said Bowers. “I wouldn’t say I had stage fright, that gives it a negative context, but there was definitely an anxiety. It was both unnerving and awesome at the same time.”