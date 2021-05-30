Local students returning to school on Monday; RMWB's active cases drop to 572

Article content

All K-12 students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area are returning to in-class learning on Monday, one week after the rest of Alberta’s students returned to classrooms.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at a May 19 press conference the delay was because active cases were not dropping as fast as the rest of the province.

“Case numbers in this community have not been trending downwards at the same levels as other regions, which means a higher likelihood of continued operational challenges in these schools,” she said at the time.

Schools across Alberta had their last in-person class on May 7. Students returned to classes in the rest of the province on May 25.

Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved online on April 25 because too many students and staff were in quarantine. Both divisions had already started moving some classes online when the closures were announced. First Nation and Métis leaders in the region urged families to pull children out of rural schools on April 28.