Local students returning to school on Monday; RMWB's active cases drop to 572
All K-12 students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area are returning to in-class learning on Monday, one week after the rest of Alberta’s students returned to classrooms.
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at a May 19 press conference the delay was because active cases were not dropping as fast as the rest of the province.
“Case numbers in this community have not been trending downwards at the same levels as other regions, which means a higher likelihood of continued operational challenges in these schools,” she said at the time.
Schools across Alberta had their last in-person class on May 7. Students returned to classes in the rest of the province on May 25.
Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved online on April 25 because too many students and staff were in quarantine. Both divisions had already started moving some classes online when the closures were announced. First Nation and Métis leaders in the region urged families to pull children out of rural schools on April 28.
There were 10 school outbreaks in Fort McMurray when Alberta Education allowed local schools to move online. On the day of LaGrange’s press conference, there were 19 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, there are 15 school outbreaks and three schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools based within the rural hamlets have had any COVID-19 outbreaks.
Alberta Health is expanding rapid testing in Fort McMurray’s schools, as well as in Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and any other community needing them.
Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic school leaders supported the delayed return to class.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 30:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 227,246 people have had COVID-19: 8,073 active cases, 216,954 recoveries.
- 391 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 446 people in hospital, including 138 people in ICUs.
- Five COVID-19 death in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,219.
- 6,586 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,759,729 vaccine doses administered: 62.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 10.2 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 547 active cases (21 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 5,959 recoveries (66 new recoveries).
- Nine residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was announced May 28. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 68%, (496 people)
60-74: 68.3%, (4,679 people)
40-59: 64.1%, (14,790 people)
20-39: 46.1%, (12,980 people)
12-19: 48.6%, (3,313 people)
All ages: 45.6%, (36,427 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 46.2%, (337 people)
60-74: 9.5%, (654 people)
40-59: 4.3%, (998 people)
20-39: 2.8%, (798 people)
12-19: 0.5%, (33 people)
All ages: 3.5%, (2,820 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 25 active cases (one new case). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 275 recoveries (three new recoveries).
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 54.8%, (278 people)
40-59: 46.1%, (537 people)
20-39: 26.7%, (312 people)
12-19: 22.9%, (107 people)
All ages: 31.8%, (1,301 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 48%, (50 people)
60-74: 23.1%, (117 people)
40-59: 11.9%, (139 people)
20-39: 5.5%, (64 people)
12-19: 0.9%, (four people)
All ages: 9.1%, (374 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Ecole McTavish Public High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases)
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre
- Safeway
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- Walmart
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre