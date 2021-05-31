Local students return to classes after third COVID-19 school shutdown; 519 cases in RMWB
Students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area returned to in-person learning on Monday after COVID-19 numbers forced them to study at home one week longer than the rest of Alberta. Students have now returned to classrooms after three different school shutdownssince the pandemic began.
George McGuigan, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD), said the constant flow in and out of classrooms will likely have academic consequences on students, especially in younger grades.
“There’s certainly going to be an impact,” he said in a Monday interview. “That’s going to be a tremendous focus for next year in closing the gaps. I think the biggest gaps may be in the youngest students, the ones still leaning strong reading fundamentals.”
FMCSD plans to apply for provincial funding to support students in Grades 1 to 3 students needing extra help grasping literacy and numeracy skills. School boards will decide how to best spend the money. The funding was announced by the Alberta government last week.
Jennifer Turner, superintendent for Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD), was unavailable for an interview Monday. In an email, Turner wrote she was excited for in-school learning to resume.
“We are grateful to Premier Kenney and Minister LaGrange for their understanding in helping us navigate through high COVID-19 numbers in the region,” she wrote. “Our requests for online learning were intended to serve as a necessary circuit breaker, and over this time numbers have come down.”
Some students outside Ecole McTavish High School were also excited to be back in classes on Monday, even if there were only a few more weeks left in the school year.
“I like being in school and I like online learning to a certain extent, but I’m really much a people person and it’s really hard to be online and sit behind a screen all day,” said Grade 8 student Gracie March.
March said it was “kind of scary” being back in school with active COVID-19 numbers still high, but was not nervous.
“I feel like if we all do our job, sanitize and wear a mask then it will be a good time and will get back to normal,” she said. “I feel like McTavish was doing a really good job before COVID and before we went online.”
Another student, Jessica Hoffer, also said she was excited to return to school on Monday. Online learning was “the best we could do with the situation,” she said, but others found it difficult to concentrate.
“I think it will be a lot better for learning because we have exams coming up and I think we need that extra interaction to really get the best out of school,” she said.
Students across the rest of Alberta returned to classes on May 25 after their last in-person class on May 7. Students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area waited an extra week to allow active COVID-19 numbers to fall.
Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved learning online on April 25 because too many students and staff were in quarantine. Both divisions had already started moving some classes online when the closures were announced. First Nation and Métis leaders in the region urged families to pull children out of rural schools on April 28.
There were 10 school outbreaks in Fort McMurray when Alberta Education allowed Fort McMurray’s schools to move online. On the day of LaGrange’s press conference, there were 19 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, there are 14 school outbreaks and two schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. McGuigan said most of the Catholic school outbreaks are expected to end this week. No schools based within the rural hamlets have had any COVID-19 outbreaks.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 31:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 227,509 people have had COVID-19: 7,646 active cases, 217,636 recoveries.
- 263 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 439 people in hospital, including 133 people in ICUs.
- Eight COVID-19 death in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,227.
- 4,411 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,781,430 vaccine doses administered: 62.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 10.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 493 active cases (nine new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,021 recoveries (62 new recoveries).
- Nine residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was announced May 28. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 68%, (496 people)
60-74: 68.3%, (4,682 people)
40-59: 64.3%, (14,832 people)
20-39: 46.4%, (13,064 people)
12-19: 49.5%, (3,369 people)All eligible ages: 59.3%
All ages: 45.8%, (36,613 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 46.4%, (338 people)
60-74: 9.7%, (664 people)
40-59: 4.4%, (1016 people)
20-39: 2.9%, (805 people)
12-19: 0.5%, (35 people)All eligible ages: 12.78%
All ages: 3.6%, (2,858 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 26 active cases (two new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 276 recoveries (one new recovery).
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 54.8%, (278 people)
40-59: 46.4%, (540 people)
20-39: 27.2%, (317 people)
12-19: 23.5%, (110 people)All eligible ages: 42.08%
All ages: 32%, (1,312 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 48%, (50 people)
60-74: 23.3%, (118 people)
40-59: 12%, (140 people)
20-39: 5.7%, (66 people)
12-19: 0.9%, (four people)All eligible ages: 17.98%
All ages: 9.2%, (378 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Ecole McTavish Public High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases)
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre
- Safeway
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- Walmart
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre