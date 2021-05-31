YMCA, Multicultural Association helps newcomers navigate pandemic resources

When the pandemic forced offices to close, services many newcomers used immediately moved online. This included translation services used for mental health resources, and employment, financial, education and training services. Some people needed help navigating websites after they were used to in-person meetings.

COVID-19 has worsened social inequalities that already existed before the pandemic for some immigrants and newcomers, said Tjarera.

“We have had this expressed as a huge need for our clients who are trying to apply for citizenship and other important government application forms which can only be accessed on laptops and computers,” said Beverley Tjarera, the YMCA’s program manager for community housing and initiatives.

The YMCA of Northern Alberta Wood Buffalo and Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo are helping newcomers and immigrants sift through resources on the pandemic, ranging from government programs to information on vaccines.

Therese Greenwood, executive director of the Multicultural Association Wood Buffalo, said the organization has seen “a huge uptick” in people accessing their services since moving them online. MAWB and the YMCA have also been translating into more than 10 languages on vaccine rollouts, eligibilities and locations.

“We were also offering interpretation services if there were any seniors who wanted to go get the vaccine and felt they had a language barrier and needed an interpreter,” said Greenwood.

“As far as we can tell, the community seems to have a very positive attitude towards vaccination. You know there’s a big safety culture in Fort McMurray that I think is adding to the awareness.”

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the YMCA of Northern Alberta Wood Buffalo served 750 unique newcomer clients and provided more than 3,600 services. The number of unique clients is lower than previous years, but total services provided is higher.

Feeling connected to the new community, learning about the new culture and learning about the people has also been challenging for newcomers, said Tjarera.

Despite some challenges with moving services online, the shift gave the YMCA the opportunity to find ways to be more efficient with connecting people with the information they need, said Tjarera. Online referrals give more access to organizations like the Wood Buffalo Food Bank and Wood Buffalo housing.

“Maybe there was a transportation issue or childcare and they weren’t able to leave the home,” said Tjarera. “Now they can receive the services virtually so that has been a great bonus.”

