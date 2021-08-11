Local nurses join province-wide protests against proposed salary rollbacks

With chants of “They say cutbacks, we say fight back” and “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Jason Kenney’s got to go,” dozens of nurses and supporters picketed Wednesday in downtown Fort McMurray amid contract negotiations with the province.

The protest was one of almost 30 held across the province as part of an organized day of action. Another protest is being planned for September. In Fort McMurray, protesters stood outside the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC) before marching to the Franklin Avenue office of Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

The two sides have been fighting over a new contract since Jan. 2020. The province has proposed cutting nursing salaries by three per cent as a way to balance Alberta’s budgets. The union argues it would actually amount to a five per cent reduction considering other rollbacks, such as the elimination of semi-annual lump sum payments and reduced shift and weekend premiums.

“Their biggest debate is the fact that we make more than the rest of Canada, but Alberta advantage, everybody makes more than the rest of Canada,” said Naomi Broderick, president of the Local 229 Fort McMurray Community Health for United Nurses of Alberta (UNA). “We currently make about five per cent more than other co-workers across the country, but Alberta makes 12 per cent more than the rest of the country in any given work employment.”

Omer Hussein, chair of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta Union at the NLRHC, said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many health care workers harder than any other recent public health crisis. Morale and mental health is low, he added.

“To see all of that work and all that effort not appreciated or respected is a big slap in the face and it really has dropped the moral of our members,” he said. “In a time when other provinces are showing that they care about their health care professionals, that they value their work, that they value the care that they give, our government hasn’t done that.”