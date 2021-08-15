This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Conservative MP David Yurdiga is not running for re-election in Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, with party officials citing private medical issues. Laila Goodridge has resigned as UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche to run as the party’s candidate.

Article content Party spokesperson Cory Hann confirmed Yurdiga told Party Leader Erin O’Toole his decision on Aug. 14, one day before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a snap election for Sept. 20. Yurdiga did not return multiple requests for comment made over the weekend. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Yurdiga steps down as Fort McMurray-Cold Lake's Tory candidate, replaced by Goodridge Back to video “The Conservative Party thanks Mr. Yurdiga for his service to his constituents and Canadians. We wish him and his wife Kathy all the best in their future endeavours,” said Hann in a Sunday afternoon message to the Today. Yurdiga was elected MP in a 2014 byelection for the former riding of Fort McMurray-Athabasca. Athabasca County is now part of the Lakeland riding. The party had announced in February Yurdiga would run for re-election. As MP, Yurdiga served as the party’s critic for Northern Affairs from 2015 to 2017. He was a vocal supporter of pipelines and expanding the oilsands, and regularly criticized gun control legislation. He pushed for more supports for people with episodic disabilities, such as multiple sclerosis. He also lobbied for the fast-tracking of a cystic fibrosis medication that had yet to be approved for use in Canada. His votes on social issues made him a polarizing figure among some Fort McMurray residents, particularly recent votes against bans on conversion therapy and sex-selective abortion. A flyer from his office criticizing legalizing recreational cannabis was mocked on social media. He also opposed legalizing medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Article content At the same time, he supported adding “gender identity” and “gender expression” to the Canadian Human Rights Act’s list of prohibited grounds of discrimination. He also supported removing bans on same-sex marriage from official party policy in 2016. Recently, Yurdiga attacked legislation mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for travel or employment with the federal government and federally-regulated industries as “a tyrannical idea” and criticized Quebec’s vaccine passport program. Party spokesperson Mathew Clancy said O’Toole encouraged people to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but the party also supports Canadians’ right to determine their own health choices. Political career began in 2007 Yurdiga worked at Nunavut’s Eco-Bay Mine in Nunavut, sold industrial chemicals and safety equipment out of Fort McMurray in the early 1990s, then started a consulting and property management business in Lac La Biche. The party’s biography on Yurdiga said he took over the family farm in Grassland in 2005 and raised organic beef cattle using methods taught to him by his father. Yurdiga entered politics in 2007 when he was elected to Athabasca County’s council. He was named deputy reeve in 2008 and 2014, and county reeve from 2009 to 2013. In early 2014, Brian Jean resigned as the Conservative Party MP for the former riding of Fort McMurray-Athabasca. Yurdiga put his name forward and won the party’s candidate spot against Arlan Delisle, a lawyer with the municipality at the time.

Article content The next few elections were heated locally, and he was regularly attacked for skipping debates and forums. Yurdiga’s Liberal opponent in 2014 and 2015, Kyle Harrietha, waged aggressive campaigns portraying him as an ignorant outsider of Fort McMurray’s issues. The 2019 election was quieter locally, although his opponents still criticized him for missing all-candidate events. Yurdiga and supporters called Harrietha’s campaigns nasty and mean-spirited, and ignored the attacks from opponents. Previous commitments were cited for missing local forums and debates in 2014. A family health emergency during the 2015 election and injuries from a car accident during the 2019 election were blamed for keeping Yurdiga away from traditional campaign activities. But, Yurdiga had his supporters and historic voting trends favoured the Conservative Party; Fort McMurray has only elected Conservative, Reform or Progressive Conservative MPs. He was elected with 46.71 per cent in the 2014 byelection, 60.56 per cent in the 2015 election and 79.9 per cent in the 2019 election. -with reporting from Laura Beamish and files from Canadian Press vmcdermott@postmedia.com

