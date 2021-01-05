Yao apologizes for Mexico trip, wanted to 'disconnect' after 2020

Yao apologized for the trip and accepted Kenney's sanctions. When asked why he was unreachable in Mexico, he said the stress of getting a private member's bill passed made him want to "disconnect and clear my head"

Vincent McDermott
Jan 05, 2021  •   •  4 minute read
Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, speaks to the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce at Shell Place on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo

Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, has apologized for being unreachable while travelling internationally against his own government’s orders. He is returning to Canada from his vacation in Mexico.

In a Tuesday text message, Yao said he had just turned on his phone and was told about Premier Jason Kenney’s orders for all MLAs, cabinet ministers and senior staffers to return to Canada.

“I let my guard down with the discovery and release of the vaccine,” said Yao, adding he had not been vaccinated before leaving for Mexico on Dec. 26. He expects to return to Canada on Jan. 8, where he will enter a federally-mandated 14-day quarantine.

“I know that my constituents, Albertans and the premier expect a role model of the highest quality. As a former paramedic/firefighter… I do know the effort and discipline required to be a good role model. I am truly sorry I disappointed,” he said.

“I can only hope to continue to work hard and gain the confidence of those same constituents, Albertans and the premier.”

Yao said he made himself unreachable during his vacation because of a stressful year passing his private member’s bill, which allows private companies to pay Albertans for their blood and plasma.

“I’ve endured abuse and slander in social and mainstream media over my private member’s bill, which they misconstrued,” said Yao. “I just wanted to disconnect and clear my head after this last year.”

He cited Postmedia’s coverage of comments he made in the legislature as an example. In November, he accused the Alberta NDP and the health care advocacy groups BloodWatch and Friends of Medicare of one day harvesting organs from people without their consent. The NDP and those groups opposed Yao’s bill, which passed in November.

Meanwhile, the premier’s office had been trying to reach him since Jan. 1. Timothy Gerwing, director of communications for the UCP, admitted on Jan. 3 the government didn’t know where he was in Mexico. Multiple attempts by Postmedia to reach Yao and his constituency manager, Vaughn Jessome, went unanswered.

Yao has been kicked off the standing committees he was a member of by Kenney. He sat on the Standing Committee on Families and Communities, which is chaired by Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP MLA Laila Goodridge, and the Standing Committee on Privileges and Elections, Standing Orders and Printing.

Yao did not receive extra compensation for being part of the committees, so his annual salary of  his annual MLA salary which is just under $121,000 is unaffected by this sanction. Only the chair of a committee gets exta compensation, which is $200 per meeting.

“Being removed from committees hurt. But I understand why the premier made that decision,” he said.

Many people were amused Yao was unreachable during a global crisis. Social media was soon filled with jokes and memes at his expense when the premier’s office confirmed they couldn’t find Yao. But soon, people began wondering about Yao’s safety.

“Tany Yao. I’m concerned about him as a person who has been missing for several days,” Tweeted David Eggen, opposition critic for advanced education, on Monday evening. “I know he made a mistake, but I hope he is OK.”

Allard resigns cabinet spot, Huckabay out as chief of staff, MLAs sanctioned

Kenney also accepted the resignation of Tracy Allard, who will no longer serve as municipal affair minister. She will continue to represent Grande Prairie as a backbench UCP MLA.

The premier’s chief of staff, Jamie Huckabay, was asked to resign and has done so. Huckabay visited the U.K. over the holidays. He returned to Alberta via the U.S. on Boxing Day. On Dec. 20, Canada had stopped all direct flights to the U.K. to stop the spread of a newly detected strain of COVID-19.

MLA Jeremy Nixon, who travelled to Hawaii in December, has resigned as parliamentary secretary for civil society. MLA Jason Stephan, who visited Arizona, has resigned from Treasury Board. They, along with MLAs Yao, Tanya Fir and Pat Rehn, have lost their legislature committee responsibilities.

No sanctions have been announced for Michael Forian, spokesperson for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, or Eliza Snider, spokesperson for Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. Forian and Snider also went to Hawaii.

“Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kenney in a Monday Facebook post.

“Millions of Albertans have made real sacrifices over the past 10 months to help keep each other safe. They are right to be angry about people in positions of leadership vacationing outside of the country.”

Transportation Minister Ric McIver will serve as interim Municipal Affairs Minister, while Larry Kaumeyer will serve as Kenney’s interim chief of staff.

-with files from Sammy Hudes, Lisa Johnson and Ashley Joannou

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

Correction: This article previously stated Tany Yao’s private member’s bill passed in December. It actually passed Nov. 16. The Today apologizes for the error.