Yao apologizes for Mexico trip, wanted to 'disconnect' after 2020

Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, has apologized for being unreachable while travelling internationally against his own government’s orders. He is returning to Canada from his vacation in Mexico.

In a Tuesday text message, Yao said he had just turned on his phone and was told about Premier Jason Kenney’s orders for all MLAs, cabinet ministers and senior staffers to return to Canada.

“I let my guard down with the discovery and release of the vaccine,” said Yao, adding he had not been vaccinated before leaving for Mexico on Dec. 26. He expects to return to Canada on Jan. 8, where he will enter a federally-mandated 14-day quarantine.

“I know that my constituents, Albertans and the premier expect a role model of the highest quality. As a former paramedic/firefighter… I do know the effort and discipline required to be a good role model. I am truly sorry I disappointed,” he said.

“I can only hope to continue to work hard and gain the confidence of those same constituents, Albertans and the premier.”