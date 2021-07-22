The Wood Buffalo Food Bank (WBFB) opened its doors to its new downtown facility on Monday as the organization continues facing rising demand for its services.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The new building at 10010 Centennial Drive has more warehouse space for the food bank compared to its former King Street location. Dan Edwards, executive director for the WBFB, said this space is needed as food security continues challenging households across Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wood Buffalo Food Bank moves into new location as service demands continue rising Back to video

“We are averaging about 40 new families a month and those are people that never accessed the food bank previously,” said Edwards. “When new people access [the WBFB] it means that it pushes existing clients’ appointments further away, which obviously puts more stress on those clients.”

The new location includes a warehouse, offices, meeting spaces and a kitchen. There are still some finishing touches—including painting and setting up refrigeration units—but the building is ready to serve the community. A boardroom and kitchenette can also be used for community partnerships.

“Renting space for meetings, conferences or training is really expensive in town,” said spokesperson Anna Noble. “We are going to be able to lend that out to those non-profit organizations for free so they can rent it out for a day and be able to offer opportunities like workshops in a utilized space.”

Plans for a new food bank facility were already in development before the April 2020 flood. When the flood damaged the building, the food bank worked out of temporary locations in Gregoire and Thickwood. Unfortunately, this left WBFB without permanent refrigeration spaces.