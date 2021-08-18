The Willow Lake Métis Nation’s (WLMN) flag will permanently fly in two locations in Anzac following an update of a municipal flag policy in July that recognizes Indigenous communities for the first time in more than 30 years.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A ceremony held Wednesday afternoon at the gazebo park in Anzac, commemorated the historic policy change. The nation’s flag will also fly at the Anzac Fire Hall. Both municipal locations, the WLMN flag is now displayed alongside the Canadian, Alberta, and Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo flags.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Willow Lake Métis Nation raise flag at municipal properties for first time following policy change Back to video

WLMN CEO and vice president Justin Bourque said that recognition of the WLMN flag and other Indigenous communities was long overdue.

“The flag raising ceremony is really an affirmation of our community,” said Bourque, following the ceremony. “At the end of the day, the flag is a symbol for our community to belong, it’s that confirmation.”

The flag raising was made possible after the RMWB passed an updated flag policy on July 15. The previous flag protocol, which had been in place since 1987, had no mention of Indigenous flags, and only covered the flags of Canada, Alberta, and the municipality.

The updated policy now includes a section for Indigenous communities to fly their own flags and allows for requests that the municipality display their flag in council chambers. Indigenous communities recognized in the policy include the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Smiths Landing First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort McKay First Nation, Fort McMurray #468 First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Métis Association, Fort McKay Métis Nation, McMurray Métis Local #1935, Conklin Métis, Chard Métis, and the WLMN.