Two men hit with multiple drug and firearm charges following police investigation

Police arrested Nathaniel Dylan Rodaz Adam, 23, of Fort McMurray and Jeremy Maxi Chad Lacorde, 29, of Fort Chipewyan in relation to the investigation. Hutchings-Archibald could not confirm where in Fort McMurray the arrests took place.

Adam is facing a total of 19 charges including:

Four counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Four counts of trafficking suspected cocaine.

Two counts of possession of a firearm without holding a licence.

Two counts of transporting a firearm in a careless manner.

Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both Adam and Lacorde were held for an in-custody hearing on Feb. 2 and currently remain in custody. The two men are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.