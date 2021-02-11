Two men hit with multiple drug and firearm charges following police investigation

Sarah Williscraft  •  Local Journalism Initiative
Feb 11, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  2 minute read
The Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment in Timberlea in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network SunMedia

Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested two men after a drug trafficking investigation on Feb. 2.

RCMP’s Drug Section and Crime Reduction Unit led the investigation in several locations throughout Wood Buffalo, confirmed Const. Rebecca Hutchings-Archibald.

Police seized two loaded prohibited firearms, approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition and under $1,000 in cash.

Police arrested Nathaniel Dylan Rodaz Adam, 23, of Fort McMurray and Jeremy Maxi Chad Lacorde, 29, of Fort Chipewyan in relation to the investigation. Hutchings-Archibald could not confirm where in Fort McMurray the arrests took place.

Lacorde is facing 21 charges that include:

  • Six counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.
  • Six counts of failure to comply with conditions of release.
  • Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm without holding a licence.
  • Two counts of transporting a firearm in a careless manner.
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered.
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon.
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking.
  • Possession of a controlled substance.
Adam is facing a total of 19 charges including:

  • Four counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.
  •  Four counts of trafficking suspected cocaine.
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm without holding a licence.
  • Two counts of transporting a firearm in a careless manner.
  • Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered.
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both Adam and Lacorde were held for an in-custody hearing on Feb. 2 and currently remain in custody. The two men are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com

Fort McMurray Today is part of the Local Journalism Initiative and reporters are funded by the Government of Canada to produce civic journalism for underserved communities. Learn more about the initiative

