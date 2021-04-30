Article content

Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested two people following a drug-trafficking investigation in downtown Fort McMurray.

RCMP Drug Section and the Crime Reduction Unit seized suspected fentanyl, Percocet pills and cash.

Two Fort McMurray residents charged with drug trafficking

Richard Bruce Thompson, 33, of Fort McMurray is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking Percocet, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking Percocet, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with condition of release.

Pearl Edna Deltess, 32, of Fort McMurray, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking Percocet and possession of property obtained by crime.

Thompson and Deltess were held for a Judicial Hearing on April 29 and have since been released. Both are scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on May 25.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

swilliscraft@postmedia.com