Article content

A twelfth Fort McMurray resident has died from COVID-19, according to Alberta Health data released Wednesday. Privacy regulations limit what information can be released about the individual.

The individual is one of five deaths announced Wednesday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,256. No COVID-19 deaths in the region’s rural or Indigenous communities have been reported. There are 223 active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Twelfth Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19, 60.1% of eligible Fort McMurray residents vaccinated Back to video

Alberta Health reports 60.1 per cent eligible Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 8.4 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are trailing in the rural areas, but are showing a steady rise. The area’s rural hamlets and Indigenous communities report 41.3 per cent of residents have had at least one dose and 14.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area trails provincial vaccination rates, which includes 67.2 per cent for at least one dose and 15.7 per cent for full immunization.