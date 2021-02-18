Article content

Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested a Fort McMurray man on drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

On Feb 12, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 63 after officers noticed issues with the vehicle’s equipment. The traffic stop turned into a drug investigation when officers seized more than 50 grams of suspected cocaine and under $2,500 in cash.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Traffic stop on Highway 63 leads to drug charges Back to video

Keith John Barry, 38, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while unauthorized and driving a motor vehicle without a clearly visible license plate.

Barry was held in custody for a hearing on Feb. 12 and then released. He is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on March 23.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

swilliscraft@postmedia.com