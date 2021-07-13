Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT) is releasing a five-year plan for development and tourism later this year. But for now, the local tourism sector has seen few benefits from the easing of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions and does not expect to see a large recovery anytime soon.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The development group estimates tourism accounts for less than five percent of the local economy. Kevin Weidlich, CEO and president of FMWBEDT, hopes the sector can help with economic recovery and become a stronger pillar of the local economy. The organization has already partnered with McMurray Métis to develop tourism strategies and has hopes to partner with other rural and Indigenous operators.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tourism sector struggling to recover from COVID-19, FMWBEDT releasing tourism plan later this year Back to video

Northern lights tourism is one of the initiatives FMWBEDT hopes will drive tourism traffic into the region. In early 2020 before the pandemic began, Michael Seiger, vice president of tourism with FMWBEDT, took several local business owners to Yellowknife to study that community’s northern lights tourism sector.

“Andrew Lake Lodge is an example where the owner went with us [to Yellowknife] and saw what the Northern Lights could do to extend his revenue model,” said Seiger. “It’s really all about education right now, showing people the opportunities here. People just don’t know all that we have to offer.”

But until these campaigns begin and more travel restrictions ease, existing operators are left struggling to recoup losses from the pandemic. Many tourism operators in the region are already based in rural and Indigenous communities, or frequently bring business to those communities.

Seiger said fishing lodges in the region saw a rise in local and Canadian visitors, for instance, but those businesses rely heavily on Americans. The slight uptick was not enough to offset the loss of American tourism dollars.