Three fatal overdoses between January and May locally, Alberta drug deaths still climbing
Overdoses from non-pharmaceutical opioids killed three people in Fort McMurray between January and May. Data released Tuesday from Alberta Health shows this is half the fatal overdoses reported during the same period last year. This is also the smallest number of deaths reported during the same period in the years following 2016 when Alberta Health began publicly tracking overdoses.
The situation across the rest of Alberta is severe and suggests the province is will exceed the 1,316 opioid deaths reported in 2020, the worst year for fatal overdoses. Fatal overdoses are rising faster than the same period last year, particularly from carfentanil.
In the first five months of 2021, drug overdoses claimed 624 Albertans, which is a 41 per cent increase over the 442 people who died in the same time frame in 2020. Of those fatalities, 85 per cent involved fentanyl.
In Fort McMurray, the deaths were reported in January, February and April. Emergency workers have responded to 31 overdoses this year. April was the busiest month as EMS workers were sent to eight calls. Last year, 10 overdoses each in June and September made those months the busiest.
There have been 120 clients from Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo in opioid dependency programs this year, with 181 reported for all of last year and 195 clients in 2019.
Numbers for the summer months have yet to be released but the most overdoses are usually reported in the summer, said Dr. Monty Ghosh, who works with populations at high risk of overdosing, to the Calgary Herald.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the toll as isolation meant more users administered drugs alone. Both physicians said more mental health and addictions resources are needed.
“We need to devote more resources just as with COVID-19 and what if addictions were treated as medical disorders like cancer?” said Tanguay.
In a statement, the Opposition NDP said the rising deaths show the UCP are failing in the fight against opioids in Alberta.
“We need urgently expanded access to supervised consumption services. We need safe, legal, and regulated pharmaceuticals to be available to replace highly toxic and illegal street drugs for the most desperate cases,” said Lori Sigurdson, the party’s critic for mental health and addictions. “And we need to make drug testing widely available to warn substance users if what they have is lethally toxic.”
Tanguay said the province has made significant strides in treatment and emergency response to overdoses but needs a more co-ordinated approach.
“People are still afraid to ask for help and even at supervised consumption sites, when they ask for treatment they have to go somewhere else and they won’t go,” he said. “We need everything on the same platform … We’re leaders in access but integration is the piece we need to do next.”
But he was skeptical about calls for a safe drug supply involving substances less potent than fentanyl — an approach he said is unrealistic.
“Fentanyl is too potent — it’s like saying ‘take some Tylenol 3s, it’ll be fine,’” said Tanguay. “There are no easy answers.”
