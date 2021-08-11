Three fatal overdoses between January and May locally, Alberta drug deaths still climbing

The situation across the rest of Alberta is severe and suggests the province is will exceed the 1,316 opioid deaths reported in 2020, the worst year for fatal overdoses. Fatal overdoses are rising faster than the same period last year, particularly from carfentanil.

Overdoses from non-pharmaceutical opioids killed three people in Fort McMurray between January and May. Data released Tuesday from Alberta Health shows this is half the fatal overdoses reported during the same period last year. This is also the smallest number of deaths reported during the same period in the years following 2016 when Alberta Health began publicly tracking overdoses.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In the first five months of 2021, drug overdoses claimed 624 Albertans, which is a 41 per cent increase over the 442 people who died in the same time frame in 2020. Of those fatalities, 85 per cent involved fentanyl.

In Fort McMurray, the deaths were reported in January, February and April. Emergency workers have responded to 31 overdoses this year. April was the busiest month as EMS workers were sent to eight calls. Last year, 10 overdoses each in June and September made those months the busiest.

There have been 120 clients from Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo in opioid dependency programs this year, with 181 reported for all of last year and 195 clients in 2019.

Numbers for the summer months have yet to be released but the most overdoses are usually reported in the summer, said Dr. Monty Ghosh, who works with populations at high risk of overdosing, to the Calgary Herald.