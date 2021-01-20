Article content

CALGARY — Work on the Keystone XL project is being suspended in anticipation of U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its vital presidential permit, Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said Wednesday.

The company said it is “disappointed” with Biden’s action expected later today, adding it will overturn extensive regulatory reviews that found the pipeline would transport needed energy in an environmentally responsible way and bolster North American energy security.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TC Energy halts Keystone XL pipeline project Back to video

It warned the move will lead to the layoffs of thousands of union workers and comes despite its commitments to use renewable energy to power the pipeline and forge equity partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Francois Poirier, who took over as TC Energy CEO at the beginning of the year, said in a statement the company remains committed to growing earnings and dividends through its investments in critical energy infrastructure even if Keystone XL doesn’t go ahead.