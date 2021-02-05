Syncrude Sport and Wellness Centre not reopening next week; seven new cases, 10 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content continued
The second reopening phase will happen when hospitalizations across Alberta dip below 450 patients. The final two phases will begin when hospital rates drop below 300 and then 150 patients respectively.
During her daily media update on Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said information on the new COVID-19 variants are being studied closely by provincial health officials. So far, the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna appear to be effective against them.
There are 68 Albertans with the COVID-19 mutation first found in the U.K. and South Africa. This is an increase of 11 variants from the past 24 hours, all of which are the U.K. variant.
Of those new cases, seven are not related to travel, while two of the travel-related cases may have exposed others at two Calgary schools.
“We are actively reviewing the literature and experience around the globe to assess if additional measures are needed in schools and other settings in the weeks ahead,” said Hinshaw. “Evidence is still emerging, but we are watching closely. If we need to make changes, we will do so.”
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of February 4:
- 125,672 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 117,400 people have recovered, or 93.1 per cent of all cases.
- 421 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,588.
- 517 people are in hospital, with 93 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 13 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,684. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 6,837 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,213,391 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,765,546 people.
- 3,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 109,341 doses have been administered across the province, 21,794 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 53 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Seven new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 65. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- 10 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,634.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total at seven cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 133.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
- An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days