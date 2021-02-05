Syncrude Sport and Wellness Centre not reopening next week; seven new cases, 10 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content

Keyano College is keeping the Syncrude Sport and Wellness Centre closed next week, despite the Alberta government’s scheduled easing of some restrictions on fitness centres.

In a Thursday statement, college leadership feels the presence of two COVID-19 mutations in Alberta makes opening the fitness centre too risky. Premier Jason Kenney has also said shutdowns could return if daily COVID-19 numbers begin to rise and threaten Alberta’s health system.

“The Syncrude Sport and Wellness Centre (SSWC) has decided to remain closed as an increase in cases could result in the facility having to rescind this offer to the public,” wrote spokesperson Craig Picton.

The first phase of Alberta’s relaunch strategy begins Feb. 8 and allows one-on-one training sessions to be held at fitness centres. Bars and restaurants are also allowed to reopen, but with limited seating. Tables are capped to six people that must all live within the same home. Single people are allowed to have no more than two close contacts.