Article content

The death of a Syncrude employee at a mine north of Fort McMurray is being investigated by Wood Buffalo RCMP, Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

Company spokesperson Will Gibson said that at 5 p.m. on June 6, emergency workers responded to reports of an accident involving an employee using an excavator at the company’s Aurora site. Gibson could not comment on what led to the worker’s death while an investigation was ongoing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Syncrude employee killed in accident at Aurora site Back to video

The victim’s family has been notified. No other injuries were reported.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and contractors is a top priority. This is really devastating news. It’s a terrible day,” said Gibson on Monday morning. “We want everyone who walks in through the front gate to leave healthy and happy, and that didn’t happen yesterday.”