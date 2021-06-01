





Article content All Albertans aged 12 and older will be eligible to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday. Kenney outlined the province’s second dose rollout plan, which allowed individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination in March or earlier to book their second dose starting Tuesday afternoon. Those who were vaccinated in April to book second doses beginning June 14, while those who were vaccinated in May will be able to on June 28. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some Albertans can now book second COVID-19 vaccine dose; 456 active cases in RMWB Back to video “This is yet another big milestone in our fight against COVID-19 and it takes us even closer to a post-pandemic world where we can get back to doing what we love and spending time with those that we most care about,” Kenney said. Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the schedule for second doses is “well ahead” of what was anticipated. “We’ve based out these start dates on purpose to ensure that everyone is still getting their doses within the maximum 16-week interval. In fact, the longest interval will be just over 12 weeks,” Shandro said.

Article content Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to book their second dose eight weeks from their first dose, meaning anyone who received AstraZeneca in March will also be able to begin booking their second dose as of Tuesday. Individuals who received AstraZeneca will be able to choose between Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca for their second dose, following new guidance issued by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on Tuesday. Across Canada, 41 confirmed or suspected cases of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia — a rare but serious blood-clotting syndrome potentially linked to AstraZeneca — have been diagnosed. Five people have died, including one in Edmonton. NACI’s published report also said those who got a first dose of Moderna can get Pfizer for their second if Moderna isn’t available. Shandro said Alberta Health Services will be using an auto-call back system to notify people they vaccinated for their first dose that they are now eligible for a second dose. “Wherever possible, pharmacists and physicians will also call or text or email their patients to let them know about eligibility as well, however, you can book an appointment at any time starting on the day you become eligible,” he said. As of Tuesday, more than 63 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 10.4 per cent of Albertans are fully immunized with two doses. With the current plan, the province expects all Albertans will have their second dose by the end of summer, Kenney said.

Article content There were 209 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, with 6,771 active cases. Over the last 24 hours, 4,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent. There are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one. Of those, 127 are in intensive care units, a decrease of six. One more death was reported, raising the death toll to 2,228. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said due to the declining number of new COVID-19 cases, the province is once again able to test all positive cases for variants. “Because we are screening all cases, we may see the case counts of these specific variants begin to rise even as our overall cases fall,” Hinshaw said. “Every case we identify will help us track and limit further spread.” Meanwhile, the province entered Stage 1 of reopening Tuesday, permitting patios and salons to reopen among the eased restrictions. If hospitalizations stay below 500 and continue to decline, Alberta will proceed to Stage 2 on June 10, which will allow indoor venues such as gyms and entertainment facilities to reopen, as well as up to 150 people to attend outdoor concerts and festivals. Nearly all restrictions are set to be removed two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have had one shot. Kenney has said he expects that to happen by the end of June or early July. Shandro said second doses are critical to ensure the province stays open. — With files from The Canadian Press

Article content ajunker@postmedia.com ajunker@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 1: All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine

227,718 people have had COVID-19: 6,771 active cases, 218,719 recoveries.

209 new cases in past 24 hours.

438 people in hospital, including 127 people in ICUs.

One COVID-19 death in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,228.

4,100 people tested in past 24 hours.

2,811,168 vaccine doses administered: 63.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 10.4 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 423 active cases (11 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

6,102 recoveries (81 new recoveries).

Nine residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was announced May 28. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 68%, (496 people)

60-74: 68.7%, (4,705 people)

40-59: 65%, (14,989 people)

20-39: 47.3%, (13,314 people)

12-19: 50.4%, (3,432 people) All eligible ages: 59.88%

All ages: 46.5%, (37,111 people)

People fully immunized:

60-74: 10%, (687 people)

40-59: 4.6%, (1,057 people)

20-39: 2.9%, (825 people)

12-19: 0.5%, (36 people) All eligible ages: 12.9%

All ages: 3.7%, (2,944 people) 75+: 46.5%, (339 people)60-74: 10%, (687 people)40-59: 4.6%, (1,057 people)20-39: 2.9%, (825 people)12-19: 0.5%, (36 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 33 active cases (10 new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

279 recoveries (three new recoveries).

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)

60-74: 54.8%, (278 people)

40-59: 46.7%, (544 people)

20-39: 27.8%, (324 people)

12-19: 23.5%, (110 people) All eligible ages: 42.26%

All ages: 32.3%, (1,323 people)

People fully vaccinated: 75+: 48%, (50 people)

60-74: 23.3%, (118 people)

40-59: 12%, (140 people)

20-39: 5.7%, (67 people)

12-19: 0.9%, (four people) All eligible ages: 17.98%

All ages: 9.2%, (379 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Ecole McTavish Public High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases) RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Birch Mountain Enterprises

Canadian Natural Albian

Canadian Natural Horizon

Canadian Natural Jackfish

Centre of Hope

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal

Civeo Athabasca

Civeo Lynx Lodge

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre

Safeway

Salvation Army Shelter

Suncor Base Plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River

Syncrude Aurora

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Wapasu Creek Lodge

Walmart

