Kids are heading back to school next week, but plans could change depending on Alberta’s top doctor’s advice.
Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to education minister Adriana LaGrange, confirmed Tuesday in-person learning is set to resume Jan. 11 after the first week of class is completed online.
School returns Monday, but LaGrange 'ready to make changes' on Hinshaw's advice; Eight new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries in Fort McMurray
Sparrow said the delayed return was meant to reduce the impact of any exposures over the holidays. But the ministry is following the advice of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, and they are “ready to make changes” to the re-entry plan if needed.
“We are in regular contact with education partners, including school boards across Alberta to deal with the challenges that arise during learning in a COVID-19 environment. The safety and well-being of our staff and students continues to be our number one priority,” she wrote in an email.
Announcing a state of emergency in November, Premier Jason Kenney said teenagers were more likely to spread the virus than younger children and keeping them away from school would help reduce broader community transmission.
At the time, there were 13,349 active cases of COVID-19, just under 500 deaths, and 348 people in hospital, of which 66 were in ICU. There were 49,536 cases overall.
Since then, Alberta’s COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and patients in ICU, and total cases all have more than doubled. As of Wednesday, there were 1,193 deaths, 911 hospitalizations of which 141 are in ICU, and 107,501 cases total. The number of active cases is 13,450.