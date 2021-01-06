School returns Monday, but LaGrange 'ready to make changes' on Hinshaw's advice; Eight new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content

Kids are heading back to school next week, but plans could change depending on Alberta’s top doctor’s advice.

Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to education minister Adriana LaGrange, confirmed Tuesday in-person learning is set to resume Jan. 11 after the first week of class is completed online.

Sparrow said the delayed return was meant to reduce the impact of any exposures over the holidays. But the ministry is following the advice of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, and they are “ready to make changes” to the re-entry plan if needed.

“We are in regular contact with education partners, including school boards across Alberta to deal with the challenges that arise during learning in a COVID-19 environment. The safety and well-being of our staff and students continues to be our number one priority,” she wrote in an email.