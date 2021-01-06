School returns Monday, but LaGrange 'ready to make changes' on Hinshaw's advice; Eight new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Laura Beamish, Lauren Boothby
Jan 06, 2021  •   •  4 minute read
Scott Barr, principal at Ecole McTavish, welcomes students back to school on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

Kids are heading back to school next week, but plans could change depending on Alberta’s top doctor’s advice.

Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to education minister Adriana LaGrange, confirmed Tuesday in-person learning is set to resume Jan. 11 after the first week of class is completed online.

Sparrow said the delayed return was meant to reduce the impact of any exposures over the holidays. But the ministry is following the advice of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, and they are “ready to make changes” to the re-entry plan if needed.

“We are in regular contact with education partners, including school boards across Alberta to deal with the challenges that arise during learning in a COVID-19 environment. The safety and well-being of our staff and students continues to be our number one priority,” she wrote in an email.

Announcing a state of emergency in November, Premier Jason Kenney said teenagers were more likely to spread the virus than younger children and keeping them away from school would help reduce broader community transmission.

At the time, there were 13,349 active cases of COVID-19, just under 500 deaths, and 348 people in hospital, of which 66 were in ICU. There were 49,536 cases overall.

Since then, Alberta’s COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and patients in ICU, and total cases all have more than doubled. As of Wednesday, there were 1,193 deaths, 911 hospitalizations of which 141 are in ICU, and 107,501 cases total. The number of active cases is 13,450.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

But Hinshaw said on Dec. 23 there is evidence the model used in Alberta’s schools is effective at preventing COVID-19 from spreading. Instead, other activities children are involved with are believed to be driving spread.

Shannon MacDonald, University of Alberta nursing and pediatrics professor, also says given that children don’t often fall seriously ill from the disease, it’s important to look at all aspects of their health.

“I can’t say kids should go back to school or kids shouldn’t go back to school, I just think that the decision needs to balance more than just COVID transmission,” she said. “Mental, emotional, social, physical health I think are all important factors to consider.”

lboothby@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 6:      

  • 107,501 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 92,858 people have recovered, or 86.3 per cent of all cases.
  • 1,123 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 13,450.
  • 911 people are in hospital, with 141 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.     
  • 25 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,193. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • Eight new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 249. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • 27 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,200.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas:

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to 9 cases.
  • No new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 121.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:       

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
  • An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
  • An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
  • An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:       

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days