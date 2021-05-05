Roughly one-third of NLRHC's beds have COVID-19 patients; two Horizon workers die; 1,570 cases in RMWB

Article content

COVID-19 patients are taking roughly one-third of acute care beds at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre.

Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, said Wednesday there are 39 people fighting COVID-19 at the hospital, including 10 ICU patients.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Roughly one-third of NLRHC's beds have COVID-19 patients; two Horizon workers die; 1,570 cases in RMWB Back to video

The hospital’s normal acute capacity is 107 beds, including six for the ICU. AHS has expanded to 122 beds, including 11 for the ICU. This is 36.4 per cent of normal capacity and 31.9 per cent when including additional beds.

Meanwhile, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) continues leading Canada’s per capita growth of COVID-19, and has more active cases and outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.

There are 1,880.7 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the RMWB’s active cases at 1,570. Cases are based on residency, so local numbers do not include commuters.

Lac La Biche County trails the RMWB’s case rate with 1,416.1 cases per 100,000 people, or 143 active cases. Red Deer has 883 active cases, or 829.9 cases per 100,000 people.