RMWB installing more than 60 Cree, Dene and English stop signs in rural hamlets

The municipality marked National Indigenous Languages Day with plans to install stop signs in Cree, Dene and English in surrounding rural, Indigenous communities.

During the next few weeks, more than 60 of the multilingual stop signs will be placed in Fort McKay, Anzac, Conklin and Janvier. Fort Chipewyan was the first hamlet to get these stop signs in November.

“To some it may not mean lots, but to the Indigenous people around here it’s very important within our community,” said Justin Bourque, CEO of Willow Lake Métis in Anzac. “It’s important we spend a lot of time recognizing the Cree, Dene and Métis peoples of this land.”

Bourque called Anzac a hub for rural communities in the southern half of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. Anyone passing through Anzac will now be reminded of the land’s Indigenous language and culture.

“This just amplifies one of our own community initiatives, and that’s to promote our identity a little bit more as a nation and as an Indigenous people,” said Bourque. “It’s just an example of how the municipality is working with Indigenous communities on the road to reconciliation.”