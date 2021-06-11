RMWB active COVID-19 cases drops to 177
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 11:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 230,119 people have had COVID-19: 3,529 active cases, 2,265 deaths, 224,325 recoveries.
- 170 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Three new deaths.
- 296 people in hospital, including 79 people in ICUs.
- 6,682 people tested in past 24 hours.
- Vaccine data had not been updated as of 6 p.m. on June 11. Most recent data was 3,215,144 vaccine doses administered: 67.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 16.7 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 151 active cases (six new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,464 recoveries (22 new recoveries).
- 13 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 10. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- Vaccine data had not been updated as of 6 p.m. on June 11. People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 69.3%, (505 people)
60-74: 70.1%, (4805 people)
40-59: 68.2%, (15737 people)
20-39: 51.8%, (14581 people)
12-19: 57.2%, (3897 people)
12+: 60.5%, (39737 people)
All ages: 49.7%, (39737 people)
- Vaccine data had not been updated as of 6 p.m. on June 11. People fully immunized: 75+: 54.6%, (398 people)
60-74: 28.8%, (1974 people)
40-59: 8.8%, (2021 people)
20-39: 5%, (1419 people)
12-19: 1.7%, (114 people)
12+: 9%, (5930 people)
All ages: 7.4%, (5930 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 26 active cases (three new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 302 recoveries (eight new recoveries).
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
- Vaccine data had not been updated as of 6 p.m. on June 11. People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55%, (279 people)
40-59: 49.1%, (572 people)
20-39: 30.2%, (353 people)
12-19: 31.6%, (148 people)
12+: 41.7%, (1421 people)
All ages: 34.7%, (1421 people)
- Vaccine data had not been updated as of 6 p.m. on June 11. People fully vaccinated: 75+: 49.9%, (52 people)
60-74: 32.7%, (166 people)
40-59: 16.8%, (196 people)
20-39: 8.4%, (98 people)
12-19: 1.7%, (8 people)
12+: 15.2%, (520 people)
All ages: 12.7%, (520 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
RMWB active COVID-19 cases drops to 177
