Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations forces AHS to delay some non-urgent surgeries; 100 cases in RMWB
Alberta Health Services (AHS) will begin postponing some non-urgent surgeries already scheduled in the province on Aug. 30 as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising. No surgeries scheduled at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre have been impacted, said AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson. It is not known how many delayed surgeries or procedures were for Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo residents.
“These measures will help free up space in our hospitals for patients who need a higher level of care and allow us to redeploy frontline staff and resources to areas of greatest need,” said a Friday statement from AHS.
The Edmonton area is delaying up to 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries and procedures. In northern Alberta, Grande Prairie’s Queen Elizabeth II Hospital is postponing 45 elective surgical procedures per week. People impacted by delayed surgeries will be contacted by health care workers.
AHS is working through a glut of surgeries delayed by the pandemic and fluctuating availability of hospital beds. Alberta’s health system has spent the past two months operating at 100 per cent of pre-pandemic surgical levels.
“All backlogged surgeries in wave one have been rebooked and 96 per cent of all delayed surgeries from wave one, two and three have been completed,” the health authority’s statement said.
Alberta Health reported Friday that 336 people fighting COVID-19 in Alberta’s hospitals, including 74 people in intensive care units. Unvaccinated patients are 88 per cent of all ICU patients, eight per cent are partially vaccinated and four per cent are fully vaccinated.
Alberta NDP Health Critic David Shepherd blamed a “lack of leadership” from the province for the postponed procedures.
“The UCP ignored every warning sign while telling Albertans they did not foresee a fourth wave. Now, it’s here. As COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro continue to avoid Albertans and accountability,” Shepherd said in a statement.
“It’s time for them to come out of hiding and present a plan to protect the health of Albertans.”
Albertans have not heard from Kenney publicly since Aug. 9. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw hasn’t held a press conference since Aug. 13 but staff regularly post COVID-19 statistics to her Twitter account.
Three weeks ago at a town hall with primary care providers, Hinshaw promised to publicly release modelling data used as evidence supporting the removal of most COVID-19 measures such as mandatory isolating and testing.
Asked when the modelling will be released, spokesperson Lisa Glover said Alberta Health is “committed to transparency” and have provided as much data and information as possible throughout the pandemic.
“We will continue to work to provide more information moving forward so Albertans are aware of the COVID-19 situation in our province,” she said.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported August 27:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 248,954 people have had COVID-19: 9,655 active cases, 2,364 deaths, 236,935 recoveries.
- 336 people in hospital, including 74 people in ICUs.
- 5,528,420 vaccine doses administered: 77.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 69.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 89 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,721 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
60-74: 80.9%, (5215 people)
40-59: 76.9%, (17740 people)
20-39: 61.1%, (17434 people)
12-19: 70.4%, (4730 people)
12+: 70.2%, (45928 people)
All ages: 57.8%, (45928 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 75.9%, (508 people)
60-74: 74.4%, (4793 people)
40-59: 67.9%, (15648 people)
20-39: 49.2%, (14038 people)
12-19: 58.4%, (3923 people)
12+: 59.8%, (39090 people)
All ages: 49.2%, (39090 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 11 active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 347 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 71%, (72 people)
60-74: 69.8%, (336 people)
40-59: 58.9%, (685 people)
20-39: 40.4%, (473 people)
12-19: 47.2%, (218 people)
12+: 53.2%, (1797 people)
All ages: 44.2%, (1797 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 59.2%, (285 people)
40-59: 47.6%, (554 people)
20-39: 28%, (327 people)
12-19: 29.5%, (136 people)
12+: 40.6%, (1372 people)
All ages: 33.8%, (1372 people)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL’s Albian
- CNRL’s Horizon
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Private gathering in Anzac
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts