Report finds ex-Keyano president regularly bullied staff, mismanaged public funds

Article content An investigation has found dozens of examples of former Keyano president and CEO Trent Keough bullying, employees, making questionable financial decisions, and mismanaging the college during his two years at Keyano. It also criticized his pursuit of an expanded athletics program and a cancelled $16.85 million art gallery that polarized the community.

The 16-page report is the result of a joint investigation between Alberta Public Interest Commissioner Marianne Ryan and Keyano's board of governors. It began after an undisclosed number of Keyano employees complained to the commissioner. Ryan notes Keough resigned as the college's CEO and president in May 2020. Keough could not be reached for comment and Ryan writes he did not respond to any accusations. "The investigation found serious and significant wrongdoing on the part of the former president and CEO," writes Ryan. "His conduct had financial and reputational implications for the organization, and impacted the culture of the College, particularly affecting those working closest to him." The report recommends Keyano's board of governors regularly complete performance reviews with the president and CEO. It also recommends improving hiring procedures, and creating procedures for complaints and investigations into the conduct of the president and CEO. Board chair Shelley Powell said in a statement all recommendations will be followed. "We also commend the Keyano College employees who brought these serious allegations forward to both the board and the public interest commissioner," she said. Report blasts Keough's treatment of employees Witnesses reported Keough regularly insulted staff at public events and meetings. One employee was ridiculed and undermined publicly, had their employment threatened and given impossible deadlines on tasks. This happened daily.

Others said Keough encouraged staff to insult certain employees and sometimes joined in on the bullying. He encouraged staff to insult one employee during meetings to "toughen up" the individual. Witnesses compared it to "schoolyard bullying." SunMedia The report also found Keough shared confidential information with unauthorized staff, including bargaining mandates and an internal investigation on an employee's conduct. At a student-run event in Feb. 2020, Keough told an employee about upcoming layoffs. Staff responded with union grievances against Keyano, since affected employees and the union were not properly told about the layoffs. Keough's "absenteeism" delayed the layoffs and impacted staff were not given proper communication, the report found. A spokesperson for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents Keyano staff, did not return requests for comment. Employees were not the only people who complained about Keough's conduct. Witnesses say he was disrespectful to staff for Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. Others say his conduct with donors was "confusing, inappropriate and unprofessional," forcing staff to soothe any troubled waters. In one example, Keough wrote on social media that a $650,000 donation from a donor was "the least [the donor] could do." The report only says the donor's response was "unfavourable." In another instance, Keough thanked the wrong institution for a donation.

Financial handling of art gallery, athletics programs criticized The investigation also found Keough was reckless with the college's finances and rarely consulted senior staff on major decisions. The controversial art gallery project was pushed by Keough with little community feedback. When the province refused to support the project in Feb. 2020, Keough "arbitrarily, and without clear rationale," laid off Keyano Theatre staff. Keough also oversaw an expansion of Keyano's athletics programs, which the report found was done without detailed financial plans or input from staff and the public. The report singled out Keough's attempts at launching a hockey program as wasteful. Financial problems led to the cancellation of the men's team in April 2016, but the report found relaunching the men's team and starting a woman's team would have cost $1 million. "It was unclear to senior management how this funding would have been obtained as no financial plan was developed," states the report. The report also found former Oil Barons coach Tom Keca was given a salary as head of Keyano's hockey program, even though a hockey program has yet to be created. Keca, who was hired by Keyano in 2019, is no longer at the college. Photo by Greg Bennett / SunMedia In his final weeks on the job, witnesses say Keough tried lowering tuition and waiving admission fees for certain students to increase enrolment. The plan was stopped when he quit. His final few days on the job were marked with the flooding of most of Fort McMurray's downtown in April 2020. This caused $55 million in damages to the college. During the emergency, Keough ordered an employee involved in handling the flooding to begin writing a report on the college's flood response. Keough resigned as head of Keyano College on May 8, 2020, hours after a meeting with the board of governors. "Full on retirement now! Resigned from Keyano a few minutes ago," Keough wrote on his Facebook page at the time. "Enough is enough." Dale Mountain, Keyano's chief financial officer, was named interim president and CEO. Jatinder Notay takes over on Oct. 4. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

