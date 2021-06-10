RCMP searching for four suspects linked to Dickinsfield break and enter
Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged break and enter in Dickinsfield that occurred in April.
Police confirmed on June 10 that on April 6 at approximately 4 a.m., four masked and armed men forced their way into a Dickinsfield home. All four suspects covered their heads and faces. The residents were not home at the time and no one was physically injured.
“Due to recent availability of video surveillance, the RCMP are now looking for public assistance,” said a statement from Wood Buffalo RCMP.
Police believe the suspects were driving a Honda Civic four-door sedan or Acura CSX that was made between 2006 and 2011. The vehicle had five-spoked rims. The colour of the car is unknown because footage was captured through a night-vision camera.
The first suspect, pictured above, is described as having a heavy build. The suspect wore a grey face covering with black spots along a blue edge.
The second suspect is thin and wore a blue hoodie with a Batman logo over the chest, dark pants and dark shoes.
The third suspect has a heavy build, wore a blue Carhartt zip-front hoodie with vertical text over the left chest. He wore dark pants and light-coloured work boots.
The fourth suspect is described as thin, wore camouflage pants, black footwear, a black coat or hoodie, black balaclava and a backpack.
Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.
