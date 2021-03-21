RCMP investigating human remains found in trail near Thickwood gazebo

Vincent McDermott
Wood Buffalo RCMP secure a trail, located near Silin Forest Road and Thicket Drive, on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after human remains were found in the area. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Investigators are combing a trail system in Thickwood after human remains were discovered on Saturday afternoon.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were told of the remains at 1:49 p.m. after they were discovered by people near the Rotary Club Gazebo at Thicket Drive and Silin Forest Road. Officers removed the remains and have closed off the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Edmonton. Until the procedure is completed, an Alberta RCMP spokesperson says police cannot speculate on the deceased’s identity, or how and when death happened.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

